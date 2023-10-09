California is hiring for entry-level and high-paying state jobs in Fresno County

California is looking to hire employees in Fresno County, some of which positions are entry level.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Stanislaus County. The positions were posted in the last seven days, as of Oct. 9.

Administrative law judge | Permanent full-time

Work location: 2550 Mariposa Mall, Ste. 4078, Fresno

Department: Industrial Relations

Salary: $10,280 to $13,569 per month

The administrative law judge is assigned to hear and decide judicial matters relating to workers’ compensation. There is one position available.

The application closes Oct. 26.

Criminalist | Permanent full-time

Work location: Bureau of Forensic Services, Fresno Laboratory

Department: Justice

Salary: $4,281 to $9,010 per month

The criminalist is an entry level position for someone who performs routine laboratory examinations. There is one position available.

The application closes Oct. 18.

Junior safety engineer | Permanent full-time

Work location: 2550 Mariposa Street, Rm. 4000, Fresno

Department: Industrial Relations

Salary: $6,175 to $7,363 per month

The junior safety engineer performs safety activities for Cal/OSHA in a training capacity. There is one position available.

The application closes Nov. 3.

Key accounts specialist | Permanent full-time

Work location: Fresno County

Department: CA State Lottery

Salary: $5,518 to $6,907 per month

The key accounts specialist recruits and maintains accounts to secure participation as lottery retailers. There is one position available.

The application closes Oct. 19.

Truck driver | Permanent full-time

Work location: Coalinga State Hospital

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $3,875 to $4,450 per month

The truck driver operates, loads and unloads trucks for transportation of laundry, food, furniture and other materials at Coalinga State Hospital. There is one position available.

The application closes Oct. 23.

