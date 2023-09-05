California is hiring for state jobs in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. What do they pay?

The state of California has new job openings in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties in departments including Motor Vehicles and Fish and Wildlife.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are located in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The positions were posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 5.

Fish and wildlife scientific aide | Nontenured intermittent

Work location: Hills Ferry Barrier; Merced River Ranch; La Grange field office and shop (Stanislaus County)

Department: Fish and Wildlife

Salary: $16.07 to $19.07 per hour

Fish and wildlife scientific aides clean and maintain areas of the San Joaquin River and Merced River. Multiple positions are available.

The application closes Sept. 11.

Licensing-registration examiner | Limited term, full time

Work location: Modesto DMV field office

Department: Motor Vehicles

Salary: $4,276 to $5,243 per month

The licensing-registration examiner conducts and scores driving performance evaluations and reviews license and registration forms. There is one position available.

The application closes Sept. 18.

Desktop support analyst- field support | Permanent full time

Work location: California Department of Transportation District 10, Stockton

Department: Transportation

Salary: $4,516 to $7,998 per month

Desktop support analysts provide administrative and technical support. Multiple positions are available.

The application closes Sept. 13.

Medical record director | Permanent full time

Work location: California Health Care Facility, Stockton

Department: Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $5,770 to $7,226 per month

The medical record director plans, develops and manages the health record system of a correctional facility. There is one position available.

The application closes Sept. 19.

Public safety dispatcher | Permanent full time

Work location: CHP Stockton Communications Center

Department: California Highway Patrol

Salary: $4,628 to $6,373 per month

Public safety dispatchers transmit and receive radio traffic and dispatch personnel. Multiple positions are available.

The application closes Sept. 10.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.