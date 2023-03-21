California hit by 12th atmospheric river of the season
The 12th atmospheric river of the season has brought more heavy rain and flooding to California. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes takes a look at the forecast.
The 12th atmospheric river of the season has brought more heavy rain and flooding to California. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes takes a look at the forecast.
For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters. It's one of several investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential run.
At least 17 million people in Southern California are under flood watches as the region faces its 12th atmospheric river of the season. NBC News’ Scott Cohn reports from Los Angeles.
Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices have seen a sharp decline due to the deceleration of the electric vehicle boom
Light rain began to fall over Southern California as the 12th atmospheric river arrives to the region.
CBS Los Angeles viewers witnessed meteorologist Alissa Carlson faint live on air over the weekend.
Officers placed their patrol cars at the entrance and exit of a neighborhood to stop a white S-Series Mercedes.
Kim Ju-ae, the middle child of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, has made numerous high-profile public appearances. She could become his successor.
ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano joins ABC News Live from Los Angeles, where the city and state are expecting high winds and flooding.
The Russian occupiers have concentrated their offensive efforts in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but they are trying to create the impression of preparations for an offensive on other fronts, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia front, to divert the attention of Ukrainian defenders.
Leon Edwards’ majority decision win over Kamaru Usman shook up the Yahoo Sports MMA men’s pound-for-pound poll ever so slightly.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Pine Flat Dam, started flood releases from the dam on Monday.
The Black majorette style has taken over TikTok by full force. Unless you've been under a rock,...
Franz Tost not exactly making friends with comments about team's engineering efforts so far in 2023.
While the Warriors teeter on the edge of an outright postseason berth, Klay Thompson plans on using his team's last nine regular-season games as the best kind of playoff prep.
Kremlin.ru/Handout via ReutersThe Kremlin has shifted to damage control mode after Vladimir Putin’s latest PR stunt was derailed by a public show of disgust for him.The Russian leader made a show of his alleged visit to Ukraine’s Mariupol over the weekend, in which people identified by the Kremlin as local residents treated him as their savior, thanking him for Russia’s “help” and calling their new home a “little piece of heaven.”In a brief part of the video that had apparently been overlooked b
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is warning that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) arresting former President Trump would “blow up our country.” “It’s going to blow up our country, and this is a bunch of B.S.,” he said in a “Fox & Friends” interview. “You’ve had the…
Where did time go? It feels like yesterday that Suri Cruise was toddling around New York City with her mom, Katie Holmes. Now, the almost-17-year-old is starting the college process, but there is one person missing from this rite of passage: Tom Cruise. Her dad “has no part” in Suri’s life after Holmes pulled off […]
"This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.
"I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."
The DIY renovation took five years and $180K. The couple travels North America in their custom mobile home, which has a hot tub and spiral stairway.