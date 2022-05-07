New California home loan program lets some buyers borrow with no interest. Do you qualify?

First-time homebuyers in California can get some relief in today’s turbulent real estate market with the state’s new program, the Forgivable Equity Builder Loan.

According to the California Housing Finance Agency, the loan provides first-time homebuyers “with immediate equity in their homes via a loan of up to 10% of the purchase price of the home.”

The forgivable loan has a 0% percent interest rate, meaning homebuyers won’t have to repay it as long as they live in the house for five years. It can be used for a down payment, closing costs or rate buydowns.

As of late, housing affordability seems bleak, with the percentage of families in the California who can afford median-priced homes dropping dramatically, The Bee previously reported.

According to an analysis from the California Association of Realtors, during the first quarter of 2022, only 34% of Sacramento and Placer county households could afford a median-priced home, compared to 41% in Sacramento and 39% in Placer in the first quarter of 2021.

With the Forgivable Equity Builder Loan, California families with incomes less than 80% of the area’s median income can get a start.

Who and what property is eligible?

The requirements for borrowers include:

Be a first-time homebuyer — someone who has not owned their own home in the last three years, according to the CalHFA.

Property will be a primary residence

Complete the homebuyer education counseling and receive a certificate of completion

Meet county income limits provided by Fannie Mae for the specific area, labeled as “80% Area Median Income (LI)“

The requirements for the property include:

Single-family and one-unit residence only, including manufactured housing, guest houses, granny units and select condominiums

The education counseling requirement

Only one person on the loan has to take the education course.

“CalHFA firmly believes that homebuyer education and counseling is critical to the success and happiness of a homeowner,” according to the CalHFA website.

Story continues

You can take the program online for $99 using the eHome’s eight-hour Homebuyer Education or in-person and online at NeighborWorks America or any HUD-Approved Housing Counseling Agency.

How to apply

CalHFA does not directly provide loans. Instead, they are available via the agency’s approved and trained lenders.

You can find and consult with a CalHFA loan officers or get a referral for one online at CalHFA.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.