California home sales drop to lowest level in 16 years. These 10 counties had cheapest prices

California home sales dropped to the lowest level since the Great Recession last month, according to to the most recent data collected from the California Association of Realtors.

High interest rates and “a persistent shortage of homes for sale” were a contributing factor in November’s drom, the association’s President Melanie Barker said in the news release.

But, she said, 2024 could bring more buyers to the market.

“With mortgage rates dropping to the lowest level in four months in recent weeks...more prospective homebuyers could reenter the market early next year.”

Data shows that home sales during November were down about 7% compared to October and down by almost 6% compared to November 2022.

From October to November, the median home sales price in California dropped from nearly $840,000 to $822,200.

California’s median home prices for November were up almost 6% from last November, which averaged prices around $774,150 for a single-family home.

Year-to-date home sales across the state were down almost 26% last month — the lowest in 16 years. The Bay Area remains the most expensive region to buy a house with a median home sales price of more than $1.5 million. However, some counties, including six in the Central Valley, have a median below the average.

Here’s how the association ranked California’s counties by their November median home sales prices:

Cheapest California counties to buy a house

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $170,000

Region: Northern California

2. Trinity County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $211,000 Region: Northern California

3. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $287,000 Region: Northern California

4. Lake County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $318,500 Region: Northern California

5. Mariposa County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000 Region: Central Valley

6. Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $324,000 Region: Central Valley

7. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $325,000 Region: Northern California

8. Kings County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $355,000 Region: Central Valley

9. Merced County and Shasta County

Merced

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $367,500 Region: Central Valley

Shasta

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $367,500 Region: Northern California

10. Kern County and Tulare County

Kern

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000 Region: Central Valley

Tulare

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000 Region: Central Valley

The most expensive counties to buy a house last month

In November, these six California counties had the most expensive median home sales prices:

San Mateo County - $1,805,000 Santa Clara County - $1,717,500 Marin County - $1,649,500 San Francisco County - $1,535,000 Santa Cruz County and Orange County - $1,300,000

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.