California homicide rise becomes recall rallying cry, but experts question Newsom's role

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melody Gutierrez
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 - -California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with Latino leaders to vote no on the recall at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. Governor Newsom met with volunteers who were working the phone banks calling voters to vote against the recall at the restaurant. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, California, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo and other dignitaries were on hand to support the governor. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with Latino leaders at an anti-recall event at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on Aug. 14. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

An image of crime tape flashes across the screen. A woman says, "we don't feel safe anymore," adding that "crime is surging" in California. The solution, the ad paid for by a Republican group argues, is to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Republicans looking to replace Newsom in next month's election say the governor is "soft on crime" and to blame for the state's increase in violent crime, pointing to a rise in homicides as a reason voters should approve the recall.

But researchers who study crime rates say the surge is much more complicated than the attack ads suggest, and that the causes for it likely extend well beyond the policies of one governor or even one state.

"Most cities across the United States saw increases," said Aaron Chalfin, a professor of criminology at the University of Pennsylvania.

In California, homicides rose 31% between 2019 and 2020, with firearms used in three-quarters of those deaths, according to the state's Homicide Report published by the Department of Justice. That report notes that the COVID-19 pandemic had unknown impacts on crime data that warrant further analysis. Chalfin said the United States experienced a 25% overall increase in homicides last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest one-year jump since reliable tracking began in 1960.

Crime — and particularly homicide — rates are still much lower than the violent years of the 1980s and 1990s.

But polls show concerns about the issue are rising in California, putting new pressure on Newsom and other politicians. A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll in May found that 42% of those surveyed believed Newsom was doing a poor job of addressing crime in the state — up from 35% in September.

With so many major upheavals in 2020 due to the pandemic — including job losses, social disruptions such as school and business closures, and police departments stretched thin — Chalfin said it's difficult to determine the causes behind rising murder rates in the United States.

"All of the political differences ... that might contribute to public safety in normal times were swallowed by the dynamics of the pandemic and changes in policing that followed," Chalfin said. "Political differences feel so small compared to the pandemic and police pulling back, which are consequential to public safety."

California's dramatic 31% jump in homicides last year comes with a caveat, said researcher Mia Bird of the California Policy Lab, a nonpartisan research institute based at the University of California. The number to which 2020 is being compared — the murder rate in 2019 — reflected a 50-year low.

Still, 2020 was the deadliest year for homicides since 2007, the state's report found. Black people accounted for nearly one-third of the state's murder victims, despite making up 6.5% of its population.

Violent crime overall did not see the same surge, however. Rapes and robberies reported last year decreased, while aggravated assault increased, according to the state's report. And the number of murders per 100,000 residents remains substantially lower in California than many other states, Bird said.

Bird said that an upcoming report from the California Policy Lab found that violent crime rates increased slightly and property crime rates decreased substantially in California between 2019 and 2020.

"Compared with other states, California experienced smaller increases in violent crime and larger decreases in property crime," Bird said.

For some critics, that context is unlikely to change their belief that Newsom's policies contributed to increased crime in California.

"Governor Newsom is soft on crime," the Recall Gavin Newsom website says.

In July, recall organizers and family members of crime victims rallied at the state Capitol and in other parts of the state to criticize Newsom's record on criminal justice. Activist Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly was kidnapped from her home and killed in 1993, has sharply criticized Newsom since he declared a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019, saying the move robs families like his of justice.

Republican recall candidate Kevin Kiley, an assemblyman from the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, said it's taken Newsom a "pending recall to finally realize there is a problem and say that he's tough on crime."

Some criticism of Newsom echoes longtime Republican and law enforcement talking points that focus on policies enacted long before he took office. California has been a leader in efforts to reform the criminal justice system, including ending cash bail for some defendants and working to overhaul sentencing rules.

Recall proponents have repeatedly pointed to Newsom's support of Proposition 47, the 2014 ballot measure that reclassified some felony drug and theft offenses as misdemeanors, as diminishing public safety. There has been much debate over how Proposition 47 and similar policies have actually changed crime trends.

"Prosecutors no longer have the leverage to actually force offenders into drug treatment, so they're not given the tools they need in order to turn their lives around," Kiley said during a recent recall debate. "It's a lose-lose and hurts public safety, and it hurts the offenders themselves, and we make far too many of those choices in California."

It's unclear whether recall backers speak for most California voters. Polls have shown wide support for criminal justice reform and greater police accountability. Last November, voters approved reform measures and elected district attorneys in Los Angeles and elsewhere who called for sweeping changes aimed at changing "tough on crime" policies. But some police reform efforts in the Legislature have fizzled in recent years amid opposition from law enforcement groups.

Newsom has declined to participate in debates during the recall election, as has front-runner and conservative talk show host Larry Elder. Despite their absence, the issue of Newsom's record on public safety has been a key point at debates by candidates looking to unseat the governor on Sept. 14, including at Wednesday's event in Sacramento.

When asked at a debate earlier this month what he would do about the voter-approved Proposition 47 if elected, Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego, said during a debate "we're ready to overturn that."

Earlier this year, the Newsom administration expanded good behavior credits under the voter-approved Proposition 57 initiative, allowing 76,000 prisoners to qualify for an earlier release. The administration's decision was made with no public input, outraging legislative Republicans. The move falls in line with Newsom's platform of reducing recidivism through educational opportunities and mental health programs instead of tough-on-crime laws that have led to mass incarcerations in the state.

Last month, however, facing criticism about his record on crime, Newsom signed a bill that reestablishes a state law enforcement unit focused on reducing organized retail theft.

Republican political consultant Rob Stutzman said crime has increasingly become a priority in the recall election as it has risen in polling.

"He has some vulnerability when it comes to crime to some voters," Stutzman said, adding that Newsom is able to steer clear of tough questions about his criminal justice policies by avoiding debates altogether.

A poll released last month by Berkeley IGS and cosponsored by The Times showed that the race is tight among likely voters, with 47% supporting the recall, compared with 50% who are opposed.

The result of the Sept. 14 election is expected to come down to turnout, and whether Democrats, who far outnumber Republicans in voter registration, cast their ballots. Regardless of whether Newsom holds onto his seat or is replaced, a general election in 2022 will determine who will serve as governor beginning in January 2023.

"He doesn't have to stand on stage with a candidate running against him right now," Stutzman said. "But he will have to address this next year if he's running in the general election."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Suga faces challengers in ruling party leadership race

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida challenged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday for the leadership of the ruling party, as the premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of a general election. Suga repeated he would seek re-election in the Sept. 29 race for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president, while ex-internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi also threw her hat in the ring. The winner https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/potential-candidates-japans-ruling-party-leadership-race-2021-08-26 is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the LDP's majority in parliament's lower house.

  • California Democrats urge Biden: Send us Afghan evacuees

    Twenty-three representatives tell Biden that California is willing to house fleeing Afghan citizens.

  • Biden to meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett amid 'new era of cooperation'

    Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett look to reset U.S.-Israeli relations after years of tension between Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats.

  • Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll

    Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a new poll, at a time when such mandates gain traction following the federal government's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 59% of remote workers favor vaccine requirements in their own workplaces, compared with 47% of those who are currently working in person. About 6 in 10 college graduates, who are more likely to have jobs that can be done remotely, support both mask and vaccine mandates at their workplaces, compared with about 4 in 10 workers without college degrees.

  • Seoul's vice defense chief calls for N. Korean cooperation

    South Korea’s vice defense minister on Thursday called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which the North has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The agreement, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes, has been crucial in maintaining stability between the Koreas as their relations worsened in recent months, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min said in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • Kathy Hochul adds nearly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths to updated New York tally

    Gov. Kathy Hochul has added nearly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths to New York's total following her pledge for "total transparency" after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accused of hiding the state's true death count for political purposes.

  • The Morning After: OnlyFans 'suspends' its explicit content ban

    Today’s headlines: OnlyFans has 'suspended' its ban on sexually explicit content, Kanye West's new album 'Donda' comes on a remix-it-yourself gadget, and 'Halo Infinite' is launching on December 8th.

  • T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The trade was agreed to in principle last week, after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley along with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu from the Los Angeles Clippers for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe.

  • The Real Story Behind the $25,000 Trump Donation to Pam Bondi

    Pete Marovich/GettyIt was the personally signed $25,000 check that landed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in hot water—the check that sparked accusations that he had bribed Florida’s top prosecutor, Pam Bondi, with funds from his charity.Much has been written about the suspicious timing of Trump’s 2013 gift to the Florida attorney general’s political campaign. But contrary to previous claims from Trump’s presidential campaign and company executives, new records acquired by The Daily Bea

  • Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote scam

    A sham candidate for the Florida Legislature pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a vote siphoning scheme in last year's election and will testify against a former Republican state senator who prosecutors say ran it. Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents. Prosecutors charged Artiles in March with felony campaign fraud charges, saying he secretly gave more than $44,000 to Rodriguez so that he could run in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez.

  • 100 people arrested after illegal street racing, rally at Oklahoma parking lot

    Bystander video shows plumes of smoke coming from a strip mall parking area as dozens of cars performed donuts. Police said the racing often took drivers onto interstates.

  • Judge rules that Sidney Powell and Lin Wood engaged in 'historic and profound abuse' of legal system, approves punishment

    A US federal judge said the pro-Trump attorneys' lawsuit was "abusive" and aimed at undermining democracy.

  • Floridians Are Turning on Ron DeSantis as Covid Deaths Hit Record High

    The pandemic is now worse than it's ever been in Florida. The state's governor is playing politics

  • 'Profound abuse': Judge disciplines pro-Trump lawyers over election lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump, and suggested they might deserve to lose their law licenses. In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before filing what Parker called a "frivolous" lawsuit.

  • 'A crazy way to run a state': Democrats feel helpless on recall ballot's second question

    Many California Democrats are flailing for answers about how to approach the ballot's second question: If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

  • U.S. Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Assaulting Black Man

    Jonathan Pentland, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery after pushing a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood back in April.

  • FBI agents raid Detroit City Hall and council member homes

    FBI agents raided Detroit City Hall on Wednesday as part of a growing public corruption investigation.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Claim On Fox News Has Critics Wondering 'What Planet' She's Been On

    "When Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," Trump's former press secretary said.

  • Candace Owens Sued After Accusing Failed GOP Candidate of Being a Strip Club ‘Madame’

    Jason KempinFailed Republican congressional candidate turned pro-Trump pundit Kimberly Klacik has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against fellow right-wing provocateur Candace Owens over a social-media video Owens posted in June accusing Klacik of being a strip club “madame” who laundered money and used campaign funds to do cocaine.In the lawsuit that was filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, first reported by Fox Baltimore, Klacik claimed she has seen her career in right-wing media cr

  • Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, told The Associated Press that “there won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” but he declined to discuss further details of the arrangement. The plea will be entered Thursday, when Ravnsborg’s trial was scheduled to begin, he said.