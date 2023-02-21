California hookah lounge shooting leaves 2 dead: reports

Two men were shot and killed outside of a Fresno, California, hookah lounge on Sunday night, according to reports.

Fox station KMPH in Fresno reported that the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m., at "The O" hookah lounge near Milburn and Herndon avenues.

Fresno police officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found Felix Hawkins, 41, suffering from gunshot wounds.

AUXILIARY BISHOP DAVID O'CONNELL SHOT AND KILLED IN CALIFORNIA

Hawkins was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Akili Moffett, 32, was also shot during the incident. Police said citizens took Moffett to a nearby hospital, where he died from a single gunshot wound.

Fresno police said Akili Moffett was shot at a hookah lounge and later died at a nearby hospital on Sunday night.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

KMPH reported that detectives discovered during a preliminary investigation that Hawkins and Moffett were at the hookah lounge with a group of people when an argument broke out and a gun was fired into the crowd.

WIFE OF CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO DROVE FAMILY OFF CLIFF IN TESLA DOESN'T WANT HIM PROSECUTED: REPORTS

The detectives reportedly spoke with the people who dropped Moffett as well as other witnesses. They are also looking for surveillance footage from the area that could help identify the suspects, the news outlet said.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking additional information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department by reaching out to Homicide Detective V. Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Detective J. Alexander at 559-621-2445.

WIFE OF CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO DROVE FAMILY OFF CLIFF IN TESLA DOESN'T WANT HIM PROSECUTED: REPORTS

Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.