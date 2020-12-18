California hospitals 'crushed' as virus patients flood ICUs

  • Medical tents are set up outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a testing site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak California

Medical tents are set up outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
JOHN ANTCZAK and AMY TAXIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Increasingly desperate California hospitals are being “crushed” by soaring coronavirus infections with one Los Angeles emergency doctor predicting Friday that rationing of care is imminent.

The most populous state recorded more than 41,000 new confirmed cases and 300 dead, both among the highest single-day totals during the pandemic. In the last week California has reported more than a quarter-million cases and 1,500 deaths.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed," said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, which has more than 650 beds and is one of the largest in the county.

It's a scene playing out across nearly all of California. According to state data, all of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have exhausted their regular intensive care unit capacity and some hospitals have begun using “surge" space.

Statewide, the available ICU capacity on Friday was a miniscule 2.1%.

Many emergency rooms already have been using outdoor tents to make more space, said Dr. Marc Futernick, an emergency room physician in Los Angeles who is on the board of the California chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. One hospital that has maxed out its outdoor overflow tent is expanding into a nearby gym, he said.

Yet coronavirus cases have not reached their peak in this third and most devastating wave and that means more drastic measures are on the horizon. Statewide, about 16,000 coronavirus victims are hospitalized — more than double the previous peak reached in July — and a state model that uses current data to forecast future trends shows the number could reach an unfathomable 75,000 by mid-January.

“Even though it is true that I don’t think anyone is doing this kind of rationing of care, or feeling truly overwhelmed in this exact moment, there’s no doubt it is right around the corner,” Futernick said. “There’s no feasible way for this to be avoided. The numbers are too big.”

Every day for the last week has begun with no available intensive care beds and a scramble to find room in spaces that don't usually handle critical patients, like post-surgery recovery areas, Spellberg said.

Los Angeles County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said hospitals “are adding three beds to a room that maybe was a double room, or turning a single room into a double room.” But when a limited number of staff then must care for more than the usual number of patients, “that is not a situation that is good for anybody.”

Nearly all of California is under a new health order that includes an overnight curfew for all but essential workers and errands, and shutters or restricts operations in virtually all businesses. Newsom and health officials have implored people to stay home and wear masks and socially distance whenever around others outside their household.

“We need the public to listen to these mitigation strategies to slow the spread or we will completely run out of beds,” Spellberg said, adding that it only feeds health workers’ angst “when we see video and hear people not taking the public health strategy seriously.”

Meanwhile, emergency rooms are filling up with patients who should be hospitalized but can’t be because there’s no space. Ambulance providers are planning for how to handle the rising caseload and may have to start triaging patients in the field rather than bringing them in except in the most critical cases, Futernick said.

“I am fearful it will be worse than what we saw in New York,” he said. “When New York’s hospitals became overwhelmed, health care providers poured in from around the country.”

“None of that is happening right now and there’s no way for it to happen because every place is busy," Futernick said. “There’s no cavalry coming.”

____

Taxin reported from Orange County. Associated Press writer Don Thompson contributed from Sacramento.

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • Election 2020 Today: Biden's rocky transition, historic pick

    ROCKY TRANSITION: Despite all his experience, President-elect Joe Biden's transition has stumbled, exposing the challenges of navigating Congress. Biden rolled out an almost all-white national security team when allies were expecting diversity. The slights and slip-ups of Biden’s interactions with Congress leave the impression his team is misreading the Capitol Hill audience he’ll be relying on for legislative outcomes.

  • New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

    Police began arriving almost immediately after Ahmaud Arbery was shot in a Georgia subdivision, finding the unarmed Black man lying facedown while the man who shot him paced with hands on his head.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Homeless but hidden, some Americans families are disqualified from crucial aid

    Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households.

  • Army Will Let Makers Decide How Many Soldiers to Fit Inside New Fighting Vehicle

    Rather than releasing a list of specifications, the Army is offering prospective makers nine broader characteristics.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Biden nominee Blinken makes first visit to State Department

    President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. top diplomat, Antony Blinken, on Thursday went to the State Department for the first time since the election, taking part in meetings and briefings as he prepares to take over as Secretary of State. Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's secretary of state, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if the two would have a virtual meeting or who Blinken met with while at the department.

  • Texas court: Compensate man wrongly convicted in cop's death

    A state agency shouldn't have denied compensation to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned —including for nearly a decade on death row — for the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. After a judge signed an order in May 2019 declaring Alfred Dewayne Brown innocent in the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store, Brown was eligible for nearly $2 million in compensation under state law. The comptroller’s office had argued it was not sure the judge who declared Brown innocent had the jurisdiction to do so because of a previous order in the case.

  • Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin reportedly fight on conference call over stimulus checks

    Things reportedly got testy on Wednesday during an internal conference call as lawmakers tried to iron out a bipartisan agreement for a coronavirus relief bill, The Washington Post reports.Multiple aides told the Post that tensions flared specifically between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who reportedly got into a heated exchange over how big stimulus checks should be. Checks were initially left out of the $900 billion proposal before reportedly being added as part of a compromise. Sanders argued for more robust direct payments, while Manchin advocated for a lower amount, instead preferring to emphasize unemployment benefits.Reports the Post, members trying to rush the $900 billion proposal into law are "infuriated" by the potential for Sanders' opposition to blow up the whole deal.Sanders, for his part, has called the inclusion of $600 checks a "good start," but is vowing to keep fighting "for more." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • A new law in Mexico will treat US agents like 'spies' and could lead to 'black operations,' experts say

    The new law could potentially leave thousands of informants either in silence or dead, former US federal agents say

  • Biden Taps Third Dem Rep. for Cabinet Post, Further Narrowing Pelosi’s Majority

    Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) to be Secretary of Interior, according to multiple reports on Thursday.The appointment of Haaland to Biden's cabinet would further thin the Democrats' majority in the House, posing potential difficulties in passing legislation. Democrats have won 222 confirmed House seats, and are waiting for the results of a recanvassing in New York and several challenges to races in Iowa.However, the Biden transition team has already announced it will nominate Representatives Cedric Richmond (D., La.) and Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) to cabinet positions. The addition of Haaland would bring the Democrats' majority to just 219 seats while waiting for the three empty seats to be filled."Two is too many, but three would be even more many," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Mich.) told reporters last week, expressing concern about the number of Biden's appointments from the House.Despite the thin majority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has signed off on the appointments."Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice," the speaker told reporters on Wednesday.Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and would be the first Native American to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary if confirmed."I come from New Mexico. It’s a big gas and oil state. And I care about every single job," Haaland told the Washington Post. However, Haaland would need to balance those needs against Biden's pledge to halt oil and gas drilling on public lands.A person familiar with the deliberations to pick Haaland told CNN that Haaland was chosen because she "spent her career fighting for all Americans, including tribal nations, rural communities, and communities of color."

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.