A California hotel booted an 'America First' event when it found out Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the featured speakers

A hotel in California canceled an event after it realized it would be hosted by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The "America First" event is part of a series of events by Greee and Gaetz.

"We just want to stay clear of that," the hotel manager told the Orange County Register.

A hotel in Laguna Hills, California, canceled a July 17 event after it realized it was hosted by GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Orange County Register reported.

The staff at the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center on Moulton Parkway believed they were hosting a "gathering," Javad Mirtavoosi, the hotel's general manager, told the Orange County Register. Instead, they were hosting one of Gaetz and Greene's "America First" rallies, according to the report.

"As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it," Mirtavoosi told the outlet. The manager declined to tell the outlet whether political differences were responsible for the venue canceling the event.

"We just want to stay clear of that," he told the outlet.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, and Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, are still selling tickets and plan to host the event elsewhere on the same day, according to the report.

"Although the accounting of the venue cancellation is totally inaccurate, we're very close to securing a location that will proudly host our America First Rally with Congresswoman Greene and Congressman Gaetz," a spokesperson for Greene told Insider.

Representatives for Gaetz did not immediately return Insider's request for comment Saturday.

The two controversial House Republicans embarked on their "America First" tour earlier this year, Insider previously reported. It began in a conservative Florida retirement community known as The Villages.

At a May 22 event in Dalton, Georgia, a Democrat who says he plans to challenge Greene in the 2022 midterms was reportedly kicked out of the "America First" rally.

At another recent rally, Greene, who has come under fire for her repeated references and comparisons to the Holocaust, tore into her political opponents, called an openly gay congressman "Mussolini," and called for a Black member of Congress to be expelled, according to a USA Today report.

"These women are a disgrace," Greene said of her frequent targets, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, according to USA Today.

"The radical left is coming for you. And they know I'm in the way. Come stand with me as we fight back together against this radical president and his far-left agenda," Gaetz said in a radio ad for the tour, first reported by Politico.

Gaetz, also an outspoken conservative and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, is currently under investigation by the FBI over allegations he was involved in sex trafficking with a former tax official.

