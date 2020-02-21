In California: ICE ignores state immigration laws

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif., on July 8, 2019.

U.S. immigration agents arrested two people at a Northern California courthouse, flouting a new state law requiring a judicial warrant to make immigration arrests inside such facilities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made the arrests Tuesday at Sonoma County Superior Court, prompting an outcry from criminal justice and court officials who said the action undermines local authority and deters immigrants who are in the country illegally from participating in the U.S. justice system.

The agents had no warrants.

ICE said California's law doesn't supersede federal law. “Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities," David Jennings, ICE's field office director in San Francisco, said in a statement.

California is one of several states that have passed laws to push back on a Trump administration policy introduced two years ago to make immigration arrests inside courthouses. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to prohibit immigration arrests at courthouses without a warrant issued by a judge.

And while we're on immigration...

City planners in the Mojave Desert have green-lighted an expansion of one of the country’s largest immigration detention centers. The vote to allow the GEO Group to grow comes exactly one day after the city of McFarland denied the private company's proposal to do the same in the Central Valley.

During more than three hours of public testimony in Adelanto on Wednesday night, immigrant advocates from across the state criticized the facility’s track record of delayed medical care and deaths.

GEO employees who live in the area highlighted the more than 600 jobs and financial contributions the company currently provides to Adelanto. The approximately $1 million the company pays the city in annual fiscal mitigation payments and administrative fees comprises about 10% of the city’s total revenue, city officials say.

The company's profits have soared with the growth of federal immigration government contracts. In the first half of 2019, GEO's profit was $83 million, a 14% increase compared to the same period the previous year. It expected to end the year with $2.47 billion in revenue.

USC won't charge tuition on families earning $80,000 or less annually and won't consider home equity in financial aid calculations. It isn't the only elite university to do so — Harvard and Stanford give tuition breaks to families earning as much as $150,000 per year, but USC's endowment is a fraction of theirs.

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life,'' said USC President Carol Folt.

