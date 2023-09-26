California inmate escape: 911 caller saw woman in orange jumpsuit flagging down cars

A Northern California inmate escaped from a hospital Monday, and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find her.

A 34-year-old woman was transported to the Colusa Regional Medical Center by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21 for medical treatment.

Four days later, she was allegedly spotted trying to flag down passing vehicles for a ride in Colusa. She was last seen at the intersection of East Webster and B streets, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller reported Monday seeing the woman in an orange jumpsuit. Deputies responded to the area at 2:03 p.m. but she was no longer at the intersection. Colusa County deputies later learned she had escaped from the medical center.

“Details (of) her escape and whereabouts are unknown,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect is described as 5-four-4 and 158 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said she had been arrested on suspicion of drug charges and multiple felony warrants.

Anyone with information about the inmate’s whereabouts were asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 530-458-0200.