California jailbreak mastermind sentenced for daring escape

FILE - Hossein Nayeri listens to the judges' instructions before the reading of the verdict in his trial, Aug. 16, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. Nayeri, serving a life sentence for kidnapping and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner was given an additional sentence Friday, March 24, 2023 for masterminding a daring, elaborate escape from a Southern California jail. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
75
Associated Press
·2 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner was given an additional sentence Friday for masterminding a daring, elaborate escape from a Southern California jail.

Hossein Nayeri, 44, was sentenced to the maximum of two years and eight months in state prison for the Jan. 22, 2016, escape from the Orange County Men's Central Jail in Santa Ana and for stealing a van while on the run.

Nayeri and two other men used smuggled tools to cut through the half-inch bars on a metal grate in their maximum-security dorm cell, then climbed through plumbing shafts within the walls to reach the roof, where they rappelled down five stories using a rope made of bed linens, according to authorities and a cellphone video shot by Nayeri.

The men then kidnapped a 72-year-old unlicensed tax driver at gunpoint and forced him to drive them away at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

Over five days, the man drove the fugitives around as they fled, stopping at various motels as they took his car and a stolen van hundreds of miles north to San Jose, prosecutors said.

One escapee, Bac Tien Duong, later feared that the driver would be killed and fled with him back to Southern California, authorities said.

Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu were arrested the next day in San Francisco after a man recognized them from media reports, prosecutors said.

The taxi driver testified at Nayeri's trial and credited Duong with saving his life. Nayeri was convicted last week of the jailbreak and stealing the van but acquitted of kidnapping, a charge that carried a potential life sentence.

Duong was convicted of escape and kidnapping in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Tieu is awaiting trial for the escape, prosecutors said.

At the time of his jailbreak, Nayeri was awaiting trial on charges that he and two friends kidnapped, tortured and mutilated a marijuana dispensary owner in 2012. The owner and a woman acquaintance were kidnapped from a Newport Beach home because the robbers falsely believed he had buried $1 million in the Mojave Desert, prosecutors said.

He was beaten with rubber piping, shocked with a Taser, burned with a blowtorch and finally his penis was cut off before the robbers fled, prosecutors said. The money was never found.

Nayeri fled to Iran. But he was later caught in the Czech Republic and extradited. In 2020, he was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole for kidnapping and a consecutive seven-year term for torture.

Nayeri’s co-defendants also were convicted.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge slams lawyers for slowing jailed 1/6 defendant's case

    A federal judge in Washington is threatening to report two attorneys for possible disciplinary action for delaying the trial of a man waiting in jail on charges that he assaulted police officers during the Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, questioned in court papers filed Thursday whether attorney Joseph McBride was being sincere when he said last summer that he needed to push Christopher Quaglin's October trial; McBride said he has chronic Lyme disease and treatment and recovery would take two to three months. At the same time, the judge noted that McBride — who represents several Jan. 6 defendants — continued to do media interviews and spoke in October to a Republican county committee about his fight for the “January 6 political prisoners."

  • With possible New York indictment looming, Trump could also face charges in Georgia

    Charges over election interference could be “imminent,” a district attorney said earlier this year.

  • Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

    Last week, a student at Shroder High School in Ohio was badly beaten for not giving up the answers to his biology test.

  • 'The Outsiders' at 40: How a depressed Francis Ford Coppola got his groove back with seminal teen drama

    Francis Ford Coppola talks about how kids from an elementary school in Fresno, Calif., helped resurrect his career with "The Outsiders."

  • Russia-bound Jindal containers stuck at Antwerp port for year -company

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Five Russia-bound containers from India's Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) have been stuck at the Belgian port of Antwerp for around a year, unable to enter the European Union, the company said on Friday. "The containers are carrying around 100 metric tonnes of stainless steel," a company spokesperson said. The containers were sent in February 2022 for shipment via Antwerp, but were held up because of EU sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine the same month.

  • There's 'no way in hell' Trump's bombastic approach to his potential indictment would help him in court: defense attorney

    Trump's recent behavior towards his potential indictment is "a terrible look" that demonstrates "instability," a defense attorney told Insider.

  • San Diegans fight back against utility company's proposed rate hike

    SDG&E wants to raise your rates again -- and San Diegans say they've had enough. The utility company is asking regulators to approve about $3.6 billion in new revenue over the next four years, but customers are still outraged over the record high natural gas prices they paid earlier this year. Right now, about 300,000 customers are behind on their bills.

  • Jailbreak 'mastermind,' already serving life, sentenced to more time

    The man prosecutors call the mastermind of an escape by three inmates from the Orange County jail in Santa Ana was sentenced.

  • Newsom rolls back California drought restrictions after remarkably wet winter

    Newsom's decision to rescind some of the most severe restrictions comes after drenching storms eased extreme drought conditions across the state.

  • China's property crisis: Evergrande, Shimao and other fallen tycoons rush for lifelines to fix US$232 billion debt headache

    China's post-pandemic recovery is sending a clear and urgent message to the nation's fallen property tycoons: shape up, reorganise and get on with working out their debt. The rush is on. China Evergrande's Hui Ka-yan and his beleaguered industry peers have set March as a key target. By the end of the month, they want to have a done deal with their creditors, or at least have something to show. If not, they could miss Beijing's lifeboat for the sector and lose any remaining goodwill among credito

  • Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death

    A northern Virginia police officer was fired Thursday after fatally shooting a man last month who had allegedly stolen two pairs of sunglasses from a busy shopping mall. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced the dismissal at a press conference where he also played body camera footage showing the shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center on Feb. 22. The officer who was fired, Sgt. Wesley Shifflett, exhibited "a failure to live up to the expectations of our agency, in particular use of force policies,” Davis said.

  • Avalanche temporarily strands more than 1,000 people at popular Utah ski area

    An avalanche triggered the closure of the main thoroughfare into and out of Snowbird and Alta.

  • American Airlines to pause a route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays

    Boeing delivered a 787 to American earlier this month and the airline is slated to get three more this year. The next Dreamliner lined up for delivery has a contractual date stretching back to April 2021 and a revised date of March 2022. Boeing resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets last week, with a delivery to German airline Lufthansa being its first since deliveries were halted in late February due to a data issue with a component.

  • Reaction to bronze sculpture of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston hasn't been good – and that's not bad for art that shatters conventions

    The Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture at Boston Common is called 'The Embrace.' Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesAs an acclaimed photographer and conceptual artist, Hank Willis Thomas has grown accustomed to criticisms of his unconventional art and concepts of identity. But even Thomas had never experienced anything like the reaction to his latest sculpture, designed to commemorate the lives of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr., two of the most revered civil righ

  • a Goal from Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils

    (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal from Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils, 03/24/2023

  • Son of famous N.Y.C. restaurateur dies in 'tragic accident' after Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

    The son of a famous New York City restaurateur died over the weekend, following a "tragic accident" at Madison Square Garden after a hockey game, officials said.

  • Working Longer to Max Out Social Security May Fail Most Workers

    The idea of working longer before claiming Social Security benefits sounds like a great retirement strategy. Staying on the job means you can maximize your eventual benefit, continue to save for retirement and avoid tapping your investments to cover living … Continue reading → The post Working Longer to Max Out Social Security May Fail Most Workers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • House GOP passes parents' rights bill in clash over schools

    House Republicans on Friday narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what's taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Senate and critics said it would propel a far-right movement that has led to book bans, restrictions aimed at transgender students and raucous school board meetings across the country. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. who made the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act a priority during the early weeks of his tenure, said Republicans were "keeping our promise, our commitment to America, that parents will have a say in their kids’ education.”

  • US prosecutors win first guilty plea in murder of Haiti leader

    Dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar, one of several men accused in the 2021 murder of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, pled guilty on Friday in the United States to charges related to the assassination, court documents show.The US investigation revealed that Intriago and Ortiz, managers of the Miami security firm CTU, devised a plan to kidnap Moise and replace him with Christian Sanon, a Haitian-American citizen who wanted to become president of the Caribbean country.

  • First-round prospect for the Pack: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

    Who are the first-round prospects for the Packers? Our series begins with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who could be the perfect complement to Christian Watson and the best friend of Jordan Love.