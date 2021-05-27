California Jersey Mike's customer enraged over wrong order throws chips and steals tip jar

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

A customer at a Jersey Mike's Subs in Southern California became incensed when an employee got her order wrong and stole a tip jar to show her dissatisfaction, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the sandwich chain's location in Hemet, 85 miles east of Los Angeles, and was captured on video posted to social media.

"We've come to a lull in trying to identifying the actual person in that video," Hemet police Lt. Michael Arellano told Fox News. "She wasn't happy with her order is what it sounds like."

The customer appears visibly upset with an employee standing behind a counter while asking for her name, according to the footage.

BURGER KING CUSTOMER OPENS FIRE THROUGH DRIVE-THRU WINDOW OVER LONG WAIT TIME: REPORT

"What's your name?" the unidentified woman asks.

"I'm not telling you. I'm a minor," the employee replies.

The woman then appears to throw potato chip bags at the teenager before hurling napkins as well as taking a tip jar.

"On no, you're going to compensate me what you owe me," the woman said before lobbing the snacks.

Before leaving the store, she walked over to grab a bottled drink and pushed an employee blocking the exit.

VIRGINIA BREWERY RELEASES BEER INSPIRED BY VULGAR COMPLAINT FROM DISGRUNTLED MASKLESS CUSTOMER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The store didn't have working surveillance equipment at the time of the incident, Arellano said.

The store did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Elaborate plastic fork prank goes awry and gets Texas senior class suspended

    About half the graduating class has been disciplined

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Marc Gasol was at center of some Lakers adjustments in Game 2 against Suns

    Marc Gasol's presence was felt during the Lakers' Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

  • Fake property evaluations and pressuring officials to 'find' votes: All the evidence piling up in the criminal probes of Trump

    In New York, prosecutors are looking into whether Trump broke tax laws. In Georgia, he may have illegally tried to influence election results.

  • Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring ‘My pronoun is Patriot’ – which is not a pronoun

    ‘I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,’ one Twitter user replies

  • Trump Organization probe enters potentially ominous phase with grand jury convened

    Special grand jury marks a shift in Cy Vance's Trump Organization probe as possible evidence of criminal conduct may be presented.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar decries attacks on Jews while warning against equating 'legitimate criticism' of the Israeli government with antisemitism

    "Connecting the actions of a foreign country's government and military with an entire faith does nothing to keep the Jewish people safer," Omar said.

  • Anger as armed white police officers with dogs pose with captured Black suspect

    Suspect Eric Boykin arrested for alleged armed robbery in Mississippi

  • German scientist believes he's found solution to blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

    Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, claims he's identified the cause of rare blood clots linked to the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Marschalek said his research zeroed in on the vaccines' adenovirus vectors, which "send the spike protein into the cell nucleus rather than the cytosol fluid inside the cell where the virus normally produces proteins."

  • ‘Bomb Threat' That Justified Belarus Hijacking Came 24 Minutes After

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe Daily Beast, in collaboration with the Dossier Center, has exclusively obtained the original bomb threat email Alexander Lukashenko now claims was sent by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, allegedly prompting his order to land a Ryanair jet carrying a dissident journalist in Minsk.But timestamps show that the email was sent 24 minutes after Belarusian authorities told the pilot and crew that they were transporting an explosive device as well as passengers.“Allahu Akbar” runs the subject line of the email, the sender of which was ahmed_yurlanov1988@protonmail.com. “We, Hamas soldiers,” the email continues, “demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union abandon its support for Israel in this war. We know that the participants of [sic] Delphi Economic Forum are returning home on May 23 via flight FR4978. A bomb has been planted onto this aircraft. If you don’t meet our demands the bomb will explode on May 23 over Vilnius.”Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’Adding to the fact that the message was sent after the mid-air bomb theatrics unfolded, the sought-for cease fire referenced in the email had already taken effect on Friday, two days before this communique was sent out.The bomb threat, Lukashenko insists, forced the Ryanair plane carrying one of Belarus’ most prominent opposition journalists to divert to Minsk Sunday at the added insistence of a MiG-29 fighter jet, which “escorted” the aircraft to an impromptu landing. Conveniently, it also gave Belarusian authorities a chance to snatch a reporter accused of galvanizing anti-government protests last year.Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel Nexta, is now in the custody of the KGB, as Belarus’ post-Soviet security service is still called, as is his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sepega. Both have “confessed” on camera to a slate of anti-government offenses in what were obviously coerced performances redolent of Stalinist show trials.No one seriously buys the bomb threat claim, much less its attribution to Hamas, whose spokesman Fawzi Barhoum categorically rejected the group’s involvement in a 21st-century plane hijacking—one that was more likely orchestrated by a government intent on quashing opposition from its own civilian citizens.Having initially downplayed the episode on social media, both the European Union and Ryanair have now taken to calling this brazen intelligence operation a “hijacking” and “state-sponsored piracy.” President Joe Biden called the incident an “outrageous” and “shameful” assault on the free press. All EU-based air carriers have since halted flying through Belarusian airspace and banned Belarus’ state-owned Belavia air fleet from traveling to EU countries.Putin Invites Belarus Plane Hijacker for TeaOn Monday, the bloc agreed to impose sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime, as reports continue to come in about arrests and suspect disappearances of other independent Belarusian journalists, particularly those who, like Protasevich, covered last August’s stolen presidential election and resulting protest movement. Lukashenko has spent close to a year consolidating his 27-year reign, while casting his opponents as “terrorists” themselves and forcing them into exile or prison.Protasevich, who has been detained on terrorism and espionage charges, could face the death penalty in Belarus. The original email Lukashenko is hanging his nutty conspiracy theory on is riddled with other inconsistencies that clash with the established timeline of events that led to the plane’s forced landing.The email was sent to Minsk’s National Airport’s general information account at 12:57 p.m. on May 23, 27 minutes after the plane first entered Belarusian airspace and 24 minutes after air traffic control in Minsk first informed the Ryanair pilot that an emailed bomb threat was “shared with several airports.” Dossier Center But the Greek Civil Aviation Authority, which is responsible for the plane that took off from Athens, has publicly stated that it received no such warning at any point during FR4978’s journey. Lithuania did receive the email, but not Vilnius Airport, the intended destination; rather, the recipient was State Enterprise Lithuanian Airports, the state-run company that handles three different Lithuanian airports (Vilnius, Kaunas, and Palanga). So while Lukashenko’s KGB pulled off an impressive coup in snaring a political prisoner via air piracy, its excuse leaves much to be desired. Leaving aside the fact that Hamas isn’t for blowing up commercial airliners, the identity it chose for a Hamas representative was bizarre. Ahmed Yurlanov?The genesis of the name Yurlanov, as it happens, is Russian, Bulgarian, Azeri, and—Jewish.This investigation was done in collaboration with Dossier Center and Newslines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Southwest Airlines flight attendant allegedly lost two teeth after a passenger assault, and it illustrates a growing trend of unruly behavior on flights

    Southwest Airlines says a passenger was "verbally and physically abusive" toward a flight attendant over the weekend.

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

  • Brad Pitt awarded joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie

    The actor has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a court battle.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto,' made sexual comments about female colleagues, and was accused of exposing himself to a bike-shop manager

    Former employees at the Gates' money management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, the NYT reports.

  • Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

    Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive this month at 254, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 people above the age of 60. Speaking to The Associated Press, Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar said those killed last week included 57 members of his group’s armed wing, 22 members of the smaller Islamic Jihad group and one member of a small group called the Popular Resistance Committees.

  • Ariana Grande's wedding dress looked a lot like one Audrey Hepburn wore in a classic movie scene

    Ariana Grande shared photos from her wedding. Her dress and veil paid homage to the bridal outfit Audrey Hepburn wore in "Funny Face."

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have taken their ugly feud to Twitter after leaked video went viral and took their rivalry to a new level

    Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau don't like each other, and now their feud is heating up on Twitter.

  • Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.