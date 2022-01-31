California jeweler stops robbery attempt by pulling out gun, saying 'I had no choice'

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A jewelry store owner in the San Francisco Bay area stopped a pack of five robbers from stealing his merchandise by lawfully using his firearm for protection.

The jeweler, Usman Bhatti, owner of Maaz Jewelers, told Fox News he wasn't trying to be a "hero or a macho man."

"It just happened very quick and I had no choice," Bhatti told the outlet.

According to a San Bruno Police Department report, the attempted "smash-and-grab robbery" took place Friday afternoon at the Tanforan Mall when five intruders – believed to be in their teens to early 20s – entered Maaz Jewelers. One of them was carrying a crowbar.

Attempted robbery: Off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed; 5 detained for questioning

'Hero' grandma died saving her life: A man with a gun attacked a Cracker Barrel employee

Store surveillance video footage that was released to the public shows Bhatti verbally confronting the man with the crowbar when he was trying to smash a jewelry display.

When he turns to Bhatti, who was raising the crowbar, Bhatti displays his firearm, pointing it at the man with the crowbar. That prompted the man with the crowbar to leave before another intruder drew a firearm of his own. Bhatti then pointed his firearm back at the man, eventually leading all of the men to flee the scene.

Lieutenant Gene Wong of the San Bruno Police Department wrote in his report that there were no injuries and that both weapons were never fired. The five men were wearing hoods but were captured on the video camera footage. Wong said the investigation is open and they police were still looking for the group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California armed jeweler stops smash-and-grab robbery attempt with gun

