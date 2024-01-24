California Jobs First takes root in Sacramento region

Jan. 23—The Colusa County Board of Supervisors recently heard a presentation from the California Economic Resilience Fund regarding its California Jobs First initiative, a program aiming to bring high-quality jobs to the area.

According to officials, the North Valley Community Foundation and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership are seeking input for Colusa County job solutions in partnership with the civic leadership nonprofit Valley Vision. This organization has been selected by the state to be the regional convener and fiscal agent for the capital region, which encompasses Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties.

All three groups aim to establish regional economic planning entities, lead research and development activities for economic development strategies, and define regional development plans.

Implementation will follow, with the investment of funds into ready-to-launch projects that align with regional economic development strategy plans, officials said. California Jobs First hopes to collaborate with counties in the capital region by producing a roadmap for economic development, attract investments into the region and create accessible, high-quality jobs.

"This is our opportunity to influence how resources are deployed in Colusa County, and we

need your input to ensure that the initiative moves in the right direction," Colusa County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Daurice Kalfsbeek-Smith said in a statement. "We encourage business owners and residents to participate in an upcoming information meeting."

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend an upcoming California Jobs First informational meeting on one of the following dates: — Jan. 30 at 5-7:00 p.m. at 391 Sixth St. in Williams — Feb. 1 at 5-7:00 p.m. at 812 King St. in Arbuckle — Feb. 5 at 5-7:00 p.m. at 15 Fourth St. in Grimes — Feb. 8 at 5-7:00 p.m. at 81 Oak St. in Maxwell — Feb. 12 at Noon to 2 p.m. at 546 Market St. in Colusa — Feb. 21 at 5-7:00 p.m. at 257 Market St. in Stonyford