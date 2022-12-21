California judge denies new murder trial for Scott Peterson

A judge rejected convicted killer Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial over the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 after dumping Laci, then 27, and their unborn son Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. He had pretended she was missing, but her body washed ashore.

Tuesday’s decision comes more than a year after superior court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo was ordered by the state’s supreme court to look into Peterson’s claim of juror misconduct.

However, Massullo concluded that Richelle Nice, juror no. 7, didn’t commit any misconduct or lie about her history of domestic abuse while pregnant.

Peterson’s legal team had argued that Nice committed “prejudicial misconduct” by not disclosing her history, including seeking a restraining order several years earlier because she was afraid her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend wanted to harm her unborn baby.

Massulo concluded that some of Nice’s answers on a juror questionnaire were “false in certain respects” but were not made with bias against Peterson in mind and “were the result of a combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering.”

Nice testified in February that she “didn’t write it on the questionnaire because it never crossed my mind, ever. It wasn’t done intentionally.”

Nice and her fellow jurors later wrote a book about their experience titled “We, the Jury.”

Peterson, 50, is eligible to appeal Massullo’s ruling.

He was convicted of murdering the eight-months pregnant Laci in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005. However, in 2020, the state supreme court overturned his sentence over questions surrounding jury selection in his original trial. He was re-tried and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole a year later.

With News Wire Services