A judge in Los Angeles County dismissed one of 11 sexual assault charges brought against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein for a second time.

Judge Lisa Lench previously dismissed the count, which alleged sexual battery, as too old for exceeding the statute of limitations by two weeks but allowed prosecutors to submit an amended complaint. The amended complaint failed to receive approval Thursday.

Weinstein, 69, allegedly committed the crime against the female victim in May 2010, according to prosecutors. The count's dismissal removes one of the five accusers involved in Weinstein’s trial.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES IN CALIFORNIA

His spokesperson said Weinstein's legal team is "pleased" with the decision, adding the count "remains dismissed and it never should have been brought in the first place."

Weinstein still faces four counts of rape and six other sexual assault counts, all of which he pleaded not guilty last month after being extradited from New York.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Weinstein was found guilty in February of last year on separate sexual assault and rape charges and was subsequently handed a 23-year prison sentence, which he is serving at a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Harvey Weinstein, #MeToo, Sexual Assault, Hollywood, Crime

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: California judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein