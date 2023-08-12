California judge Jeffrey Ferguson confessed to murdering wife in text message to court staff, prosecutors say

A southern California judge accused of murdering his wife during a drunken argument told staff in a text message that he killed her, and that he would not be in court the next day as a result, according to prosecutors.

The message, sent just minutes after Judge Jeffrey Ferguson allegedly gunned down his wife, was revealed in court documents filed Friday by the Orange County district attorney’s office.

“I just lost it. I just shot my wife,” the judge said in a text to his clerk and bailiff. “I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

Ferguson, a judge since 2015, was arrested on Aug. 3 after his adult son called 911 to say that his mother, 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson, had been shot in the couple’s Anaheim Hills home. When officers arrived, the 72-year-old judge smelled of alcohol and told them, “Oh man I can’t believe I did this,” according to the document.

Earlier in the evening, Ferguson and his wife got into an argument over dinner at a restaurant, where he threatened her “by making a hand gesture indicative of pointing a gun at her.” When they returned home, Sheryl said something along the lines of, “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?” prosecutors said in court papers.

The judge, drunk at the time, then pulled a Glock .40-caliber pistol from his ankle holster and shot her in the chest.

A subsequent search of the residence turned up 47 weapons, including the pistol used in the shooting, and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors. The weapons are legally owned but a rifle registered in his name is still missing, they noted.

Ferguson has since been released on a $1 million bond, but prosecutors said they’re seeking new bail conditions to protect the public and ensure he doesn’t flee. He’s facing one felony count of murder, one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm and one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.

If convicted on all counts, Ferguson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life.

With News Wire Services