A California judge ordered OAN's parent company to pay $250,000 in Rachel Maddow and MSNBC's legal fees after its failed defamation suit

Connor Perrett
Rachel Maddow
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on October 2, 2019. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

  • A judge ordered far-right outlet OAN's parent company to pay $250,000 in Rachel Maddow and MSNBC's legal fees.

  • Herring Networks in 2019 sued MSNBC and Maddow for defamation after the anchor said OAN was "paid Russian propaganda."

  • A judge decided against Herring Networks, ruling there was "no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation."

A California judge ordered Herring Networks, the parent company of the far-right cable news outlet One America News, to pay $250,000 in legal fees to Rachel Maddow and MSNBC's following its failed defamation suit against them in 2019, according to a report from Law&Crime.

In July 2019, Herring Networks filed a defamation suit in a San Diego court against Maddow, Comcast, MSNBC, and NBCUniversal Media, arguing the network's primetime anchor made defamatory claims about OAN during a broadcast in which Maddow said that OAN "literally is paid Russian propaganda."

Herring sued MSNBC and Maddow for $10 million after she made the comments during a July 22, 2019, broadcast of "The Rachel Maddow Show." Her claims followed a report from The Daily Beast that reported an employee of the pro-Trump network also worked for the Russian-owned Sputnik News, as The Associated Press previously reported.

"Their on-air US politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government," Maddow said at the time.

Lawyers for MSNBC and Maddow countersued under California's Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute, which allows for defendants to file to strike a motion on the basis that "any act . . . in furtherance of the person's right of petition or free speech under the United States Constitution or the California Constitution in connection with a public issue."

US District Judge Cynthia Bashant last year dismissed Herring Networks lawsuits with prejudice, deciding there were "no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation based on Maddow's statement," according to the report.

Under the anti-SLAPP law, defendants who successfully have their suit tossed out are entitled to have at least a portion of their legal fees used for their defense cover by the party that brought the dismissed suit.

Herring Networks was ordered to pay Maddow and MSNBC's legal fees for about 363 hours of work by lawyers that totaled $247,667.50, according to the report. They were also awarded an additional $10,724 for hours that were billed by paralegals, Law&Crime reported.

Charles Herring, the president of Herring Networks, told Law&Crime in a statement that it was in the process of appealing the ruling.

"We're pleased that the fees were reduced by nearly a third by the court," he told the outlet. "The case is currently under appeal and we're highly confident that we'll receive a favorable and just ruling in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Pubs and restaurants could reopen as soon as April if they agree not to sell alcohol under options being discussed to allow the widespread relaxation of coronavirus restrictions after Easter. The Telegraph can disclose that a temporary "booze ban" is being considered as part of the Government's roadmap for lifting lockdown, which will be unveiled on Feb 22. It is understood the move is being discussed to allay concerns from Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, and others about the effect of drinking on social distancing. Under the three-stage plan for lifting restrictions, some outdoor socialising is expected to be allowed in March and schools are set to return. It is hoped that hospitality can then reopen in April and that all of the most vulnerable will be vaccinated by May, in time for the local elections. With almost 11 million people now vaccinated and deaths, hospitalisations and infections all falling, the Government is under increasing pressure to explain how and when the restrictions will start to be lifted.