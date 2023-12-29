California keeps Donald Trump on its 2024 presidential primary ballot

California’s secretary of state has decided to keep former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot for March 5, despite Democratic pressure to keep him off.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a Democrat, said the “rule of law” guided her to keep Trump on the ballot in California, a deep-blue state home to the most delegates in next year’s presidential race.

The decision came hours after Maine’s secretary of state removed Trump from that state’s ballot, saying he violated the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause by inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The California decision also came 10 days after Colorado’s Supreme Court voted 4-3 to remove Trump from the ballot, citing the same legal logic as Maine’s secretary of state.

The question of Trump’s eligibility broadly is expected to be settled by the conservative U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, a patchwork of different decisions on the question are cropping up across the nation, with Democratic officials divided on Trump’s eligibility.

The top court in Michigan on Wednesday rejected efforts to disqualify Trump from the swing state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, had indicated that he did not believe Trump should be removed from the ballot.

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy, but in California we defeat candidates we don’t like at the polls,” Newsom said in a statement. “Everything else is a political distraction.”

Weber listed Trump in a list of certified candidates dated Thursday.

Despite Trump’s troubles, he maintains a comfortable national lead over his GOP rivals, who’ve struggled to break through at debates that Trump has ignored.

Nationally, Trump leads his closest Republican rival, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, by about 50 percentage points, according to a polling average by FiveThirtyEight.

In California, Trump would be a significant underdog against President Biden, the expected Democratic nominee, in the 2024 general election.

But nationwide, Trump and Biden appear roughly tied in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election.

One pre-Christmas survey, by The Economist’s pollster, found Trump and Biden tied at 43%.

