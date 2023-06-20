California knife rampage suspect not competent for trial, doctor says. Here’s what happens next

A court-appointed doctor has determined that Carlos Reales Dominguez is not mentally competent to stand trial in the deadly stabbing rampage that terrorized Davis in April and May.

But jurors will have the final say in July, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Reales Dominguez will face a three-day competency trial July 24 in Woodland to determine whether his case will proceed, Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam decided Tuesday, a day that saw Reales Dominguez ask for forgiveness for the crimes that left two men dead and a woman critically injured.

“I want to apologize and say I’m guilty,” Reales Dominguez said in a clear voice from the defendant’s table before his attorney, Yolo County public defender Daniel Hutchinson, quickly quieted him and ushered him out of the courtroom.

McAdam ordered the confession struck from the record before deputies returned Reales Dominguez to his seat.

Reales Dominguez, the 21-year-old former UC Davis student, expelled from the university days before the violent spree stands accused of multiple murders in the knife killings of two Davis men — 50-year-old David Henry Breaux and 20-year-old UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm — and the attempted murder of the woman — 64-year-old Kimberlee Guillory.

McAdam had suspended criminal proceedings earlier this month and directed doctors to determine whether Reales Dominguez was fit to resume his case. The answer Tuesday was no.