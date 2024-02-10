California knows the way to end homelessness. It's time to find the will.

When I first started at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, I would park far away and wait for my classmates to walk in before I ventured out of my car. I didn’t want them to see that my car was also my home, full of my pillows, my bedding, my clothes, my life.

I was among the over one-third of young people who age out of foster care and become homeless by age 26.

After five months of living in my car, studying and working multiple jobs, a property manager took a chance on me despite my poor credit score. I finally got the keys to my own apartment.

I see this firsthand every day in my work as a director at PATH, a California homelessness service provider that helps people make their journeys home. To look back at how far I’ve come feels like a dream.

Here's what California needs to solve the homelessness crisis

Tragically, half a million Americans sleep in our streets and shelters every night – more than a quarter in California. Our high numbers have been met with a push to return to cite those who live outdoors and sweeping encampments by state and local leaders of both parties.

Reflecting on the lucky break I had to get into housing, I think about the resources it would take for thousands more to come home without needing luck. California has the means and the method within reach to truly solve homelessness. Over the past few years, steady innovation and several robust one-time investments have developed tools that can help anyone.

A woman walks past a homeless person's tent with a chair in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

We just lack the resources to help everyone.

To solve homelessness in California, we need two big but achievable things: ongoing annual funding for proven solutions, and that the lion’s share of those funds support affordable housing.

Homelessness is a top concern among voters and politicians alike, yet the state fails to provide ongoing funding in the annual budget.

Homelessness impacts people’s health: Her suicide wasn't a personal failure. When she needed community, the system let her down.

Compare this with health care, transportation or education that can count on consistent funds each year. Imagine if educators had to go to Sacramento to ask for the money to keep schools open every year. That’s what we ask of our homeless response sector.

Consistent funds allow providers to recruit and retain staff, deliver services at scale and continue creating new homes.

COVID created one-time investments that we must continue

The life-and-death stakes of COVID-19 focused California’s efforts. An infusion of state and federal funds facilitated increased coordination, improved shelter options through programs like Project Roomkey and Homekey, and helped house tens of thousands of Californians.

But these were temporary, one-time investments. Now hundreds of billions in federal pandemic relief funds directed to California have expired, and California’s $97.5 billion surplus from 2022 has dried up. The looming "funding cliff" could leave thousands of vulnerable Californians without the help they need.

A recent report offered California a blueprint to solve homelessness in 12 years with an annual commitment of $8.1 billion, about 2.7% of the state budget. This includes $488 million per year in supportive services like case management and employment assistance that help people stay housed.

An additional $630 million would provide shelter to keep people safe while they wait for a permanent home. Nearly 93% of the funds – $7.5 billion annually – should go toward new homes and rental subsidies that bring people home.

That’s far from where we are today. Only 24.5% of state-funded interventions are focused on helping people access permanent housing. Today, for every 100 extremely low-income people in California, only 24 units of affordable housing are available.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

California must decide on how serious we are about preventing homelessness

We face a stark dilemma: Either commit to ongoing funds dedicated to housing as study after study recommends, or continue making ad hoc investments as the funding cliff threatens to undo all of our progress.

Ongoing funding alone isn’t a silver bullet. Attention to health, justice and foster care system reforms will prevent many from becoming homeless. Services help keep people stably housed.

But a lack of affordable housing is the root of our crisis. Mississippi and Detroit have extreme poverty and comparable levels of mental illness and substance use, but low housing costs prevent the kind of homelessness that California faces.

Priced out: Buying a home was a dream for millennials like me. For many, it won't be possible.

At my desk, I keep a long list of people in Santa Barbara who could move into homes tomorrow if we had them. Every agency doing this work has such a list of people who have said “Yes” but are waiting.

For a lucky few, like me, a friendly property manager will come along at the right time. But as we fund our system today, it leaves too many people out.

Providers like me know how to solve homelessness. Our federal and state leaders can supply the necessary resources, consistently and equitably, to do it. Then California will stand out as a model to be emulated – not a warning.

Liz Adams serves as Santa Barbara regional director of People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). She spent her teen years experiencing the foster care and probation systems and became one of the many youths who exit foster care and became homeless by the age of 26.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California can fix homelessness crisis. But do our leaders want to?