In California: Kobe's luxury helicopter lacked warning system and black box

Kobe Bryan's helicopter was the "Cadillac Escalade" of choppers, loaded with extras, but not, as it turns out, a terrain warning system. Bernie Sanders rises to the top of contenders the week before early voting gets underway here. And 11 African wild pups, endangered, are born in the desert.

But first, should the NBA change its logo to a silhouette of Kobe? Two million people think so.

And later, I talk to Zachary Wood, who drew headlines in college when he invited speakers like Charles Murray to campus. Murray, BTW, wrote "The Bell Curve," which concludes "America should stop trying to improve poor kids’ material living standards because doing so encourages poor, low-IQ women to have more children," according to Vox.

Investigators hunt for cause of copter crash

Flying aboard a luxury helicopter with a veteran pilot at the controls, Kobe Bryant and his seven passengers should have had few worries. Their Sikorsky S-76B that would whisk them roughly 90 miles from Orange to Ventura counties was "like the Cadillac Escalade" of choppers, recalled Kurt Deetz, a former pilot for Bryant.

Yet it lacked a key safety feature: a terrain awareness and warning system, TAWS, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Tuesday. The NTSB had recommended it be required on large passenger-carrying choppers after a Texas crash in 2004, but that never happened.

The helicopter also didn't have nor was it required to have a black box. But investigators do have records of radar tracking and communications with air traffic controllers to sort through. So they know on Sunday morning, the helicopter rose to 2,300 feet then began a left descending turn before barreling into a steep mountain slope with such force that it left an impact crater and scattered wreckage over a wide area.

The remains of all nine people aboard have now been recovered from the site, which is being patrolled by sheriff's deputies on horses and ATVs to keep out lookyloos, Los Angeles County authorities said.

Buoyed by Latinos and the left, Sanders shoots to top

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination among California voters, according to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted for the Los Angeles Times.

Supporting Sanders are voters who label themselves "very liberal," about one in three Democratic primary voters in the state, Latinos and young voters. The poll finds 26% of voters likely to take part in the state’s March 3 Democratic primary will be casting a ballot for Sanders.

That's up from November, when Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren were pretty close. Now, Warren's got 20%, compared to 22% in November and 29% in September.

