California’s Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-drought levels in stunning before and after images

Drought relief

The storms that hit California in the past months provided glimpses of hope as the severe draught up and down the state dropped water levels to shocking all-time lows.

While the large fronts that began at the start of the year have caused flooding and massive amounts of snowfall at the higher elevations—which left thousands stranded with little to no help—it has combated the worrisome draughts.

And few areas have highlighted the drastic change more than Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir that is now 69% full.

Lake Oroville water levels: Before and After

Story originally appeared on List Wire