A California Landfill For Food, Waste Is Now 100% Circular - With Gas Powering All Its Operations

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) has expanded its organics recycling operations in California by acquiring North State Bioenergy. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

  • North State Bioenergy is an anaerobic digestion facility north of Sacramento that recycles food waste and other organics collected across Northern California.

  • The anaerobic digestion process breaks down the organic material and creates biogas, which can be used to generate electricity or converted into renewable natural gas.

  • Republic has six compost facilities and three commercial food waste pre-processing sites in California. The North State facility is the company's first anaerobic digester.

  • In 2022, Republic recycled 1 million tons of food and yard waste.

  • Price Action: RSG shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $131.52 on the last check Monday.

This article A California Landfill For Food, Waste Is Now 100% Circular - With Gas Powering All Its Operations originally appeared on Benzinga.com

