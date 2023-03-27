A California Landfill For Food, Waste Is Now 100% Circular - With Gas Powering All Its Operations

Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) has expanded its organics recycling operations in California by acquiring North State Bioenergy . The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

North State Bioenergy is an anaerobic digestion facility north of Sacramento that recycles food waste and other organics collected across Northern California.

The anaerobic digestion process breaks down the organic material and creates biogas, which can be used to generate electricity or converted into renewable natural gas.

Republic has six compost facilities and three commercial food waste pre-processing sites in California. The North State facility is the company's first anaerobic digester.

In 2022, Republic recycled 1 million tons of food and yard waste.

Price Action: RSG shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $131.52 on the last check Monday.

