California launched a $116.5 million lottery to incentivize residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Ten people will win a $1.5 million jackpot each, and 30 winners will get $50,000.
California launched a $116.5 million lottery on Thursday to incentivize state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
California joins a slew of other US states offering cash prizes to residents to encourage them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the program, dubbed "Vax for the Win," on Thursday. The Golden State currently offers the largest jackpot out of all states that have employed such a program.
"It's our biggest 'thank you' yet to Californians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine," the program's website reads.
Residents of California ages 12 and older and who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the lottery. According to the program's website, 10 winners will be chosen on June 15 to receive a $1.5 million jackpot each. Another 30 residents will be selected to win a $50,000 cash prize - with 15 residents chosen on Friday, June 4, and another 15 winners will win on Friday, June 11.
On top of the larger cash prizes, the program also includes $50 cards - given in the form of a virtual card or grocery gift card - to the first two million Californians who start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination upon the lottery's launch date on May 27.
