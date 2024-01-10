California launches new website to track infrastructure projects
A website was recently launched for the public to track $41B worth of current infrastructure projects in California.
TikTok recently pulled a tool that allowed researchers and others to study the popularity of hashtags on its app.
The Rabbit R1 is a dedicated virtual assistant device with Teenage Engineering design DNA.
Supernal, the advanced air mobility company under Hyundai Motor Group, took the wraps off its latest iteration of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft called the S-A2 that executives say is designed to shuttle passengers by 2028. The S-A2 is essentially a more fully baked version of what it intends to launch commercially and confirms that, at least for now, Hyundai is still intent on getting into the yet-to-exist electric air taxi business. At that time, Hyundai announced a partnership with Uber Elevate — a company that was gobbled up by Joby Aviation — to develop and potentially mass-produce air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network.
"Echo" marks several firsts for Marvel.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.
In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.
Google just dropped all of its CES news, and we're getting new EV navigation features from Android Auto.
Honda is dunking on the "thick, heavy" electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs. At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026. Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel.
The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.
Amazon just announced its adopting the new Matter content casting standard at CES 2024. This is a similar technology to Apple AirPlay, allowing you to beam content from an app to an Amazon-branded device.
Xbox's next Developer_Direct showcase will include the official reveal of MachineGames' Indiana Jones title.
Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior and Rafael Crespo met while working at VTEX, a commerce company providing tools for managing web storefronts; however, they bonded over wanting brands to have more control over their website front ends. The trio created an open source front-end development platform for Deno, JSX and Tailwind that runs websites on a global edge infrastructure. “The web was created to share information to help everyone,” Junior told TechCrunch.
To find out which smart plug you should invite into your connected home, we tested ten, using Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.
A couple of years ago, Alex Yu and Amit Jain came together to found a company that'd let people capture objects in 3D using their smartphones -- no additional equipment required. Luma today announced that it'll begin leveraging a compute cluster of ~3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train new AI models that can -- in Yu's words -- "see and understand, show and explain and eventually interact with [the] world." The first phase of this plan entails creating models capable of generating 3D objects from text descriptions; Luma launched one such model on its Discord server earlier this year, called Genie.
Bank of America has pinned a $107 billion valuation tag on Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, valuing the Indian telecoms and digital conglomerate 64.6% higher than the $65 billion at which it attracted the likes of Meta, Google and other technology giants in a mammoth fundraising in 2020. The valuation reassessment comes at a time when Reliance is expected to undertake initial public offerings for both Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.