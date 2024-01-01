California Law Banning Guns In Most Public Places Takes Effect After Judge's Block Lifted

A California law that bans carrying firearms in most public places took effect Monday after an appeals court halted a federal judge’s ruling against the law.

On Dec. 20, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney temporarily blocked the law from going into effect, calling it “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit delayed that order Saturday to give the court more time to consider the constitutionality of the law, meaning it could take effect Jan. 1 as planned.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) praised the decision in a statement Saturday.

“Californians overwhelmingly support efforts to ensure that places like hospitals, libraries and children’s playgrounds remain safe and free from guns,” he said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown here at a July 22, 2022, news conference at Santa Monica College, has signed several gun control measures into law.

Newsom signed several pieces of gun control legislation into law in September, including Senate Bill 2, which restricts the ability to carry firearms in “sensitive places,” such as schools, zoos, religious institutions and sporting events, and on public transportation. In his decision, Carney argued the law “turns nearly every public place in California into a ‘sensitive place.’”

The California Rifle and Pistol Association is suing to block the law.

Senate Bill 2 is one of many state laws going into effect Monday. Minnesota and Colorado also have gun-related laws going into effect.