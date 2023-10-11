New California Law Creates 'Ebony Alert' for Missing Black Women, Children

California is taking an important step to help bring missing Black women and children home safely. This week, the state’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed Senate Bill 673, a new law allowing police to request the activation of notifications, known as “Ebony alerts,” when Black women and children ages 12-25 are reported missing. Like AMBER alerts, Ebony alerts notify the public of a missing person through electronic highway signs. The information can also be disseminated through television, radio and social media messages.



According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Black children represent 38 percent of the children reported missing in the United States. However, they are more often classified as “runaways” when compared to white children, and their disappearances don’t receive the same, often life-saving, media attention. The bill’s author, Democratic Senator Steven Bradford hopes the new law is an important step in changing those heartbreaking statistics.

