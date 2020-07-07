California Law Set to Boost Tesla and Nikola

GuruFocus.com

At the end of June, the California Air Resources Board, known as CARB, passed a new law that will likely further increase interests in electric and alternative fuels companies.

The new law, named the Advanced Clean Truck Regulation, is set to start in 2024 and is aimed at CARB's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and a 50% reduction in petroleum use by 2030. The law requires that an increasing percentage of manufacturer sales of medium to heavy-duty vehicles reach zero-emissions standards between 2024 and 2035.


CARB has found that the majority of these vehicles travel less than 100 miles each day when operating in an urban environment. Due to the stop-and-go nature of traffic in cities, traditional gas and diesel vehicles fall short in efficiency compared to electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Under the law, major fleets and companies maintaining fleets will be required to report on their operations and enter new zero-emissions vehicles into service.

Companies like EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and public newcomer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both set to take advantage of the new California law. Alongside these two media dominant companies are smaller competitors Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), which will likely aim to take advantage of the new law.

Tesla

In the first quarter of 2020, Tesla reported profitable earnings, with Wall Street predicting losses. The company reported delivering over 90,000 cars in the second quarter, an increase in deliveries from its first-quarter report.

On June 7, Tesla was trading at $1,371.58 per share with a market cap of $254.39 billion. Tesla has continued to hit record numbers throughout 2020.

f99d293704aa55f1bdfce711fa72711c.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. Tesla has continued to issue increased levels of long-term debt in recent years. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.54 places it higher than 53.29% of the industry. Tesla has claimed a goal of positive free cash flow for 2020.

d171884438d0deb2f19bfc5aacf7dd37.png

Nikola

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Nikola founder Trevor Milton posted on social media last week that the company had sold out of its top-tier deposit package. The company initially skyrocketed in price after first going public at the beginning of June. Since then, the company's share price has begun to teeter off, yet still remains well above the initial value.

June 7 saw the stock trading at $43.43 per share with a market cap of $15.34 billion.

eb3a90e58230d0190208be19fb60fb60.png

Nikola has proposed dates of sales sitting around 2023, which would place it in an ideal situation to take advantage of the new California law.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.


  • Video shows Black man pinned to tree in what he calls 'attempted lynching' at Indiana lake
    Yahoo News

    Video shows Black man pinned to tree in what he calls 'attempted lynching' at Indiana lake

    Indiana authorities are investigating a report by a Black man who said he was pinned to a tree by a group of white men, an attack he likened to an “attempted lynching.” Parts of the incident were captured on video by one of the man's friends. In a post to Facebook, Vauhxx Booker wrote, “I don't want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching.”

  • White House defends Trump's claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless' with chart showing 5 percent are fatal
    Yahoo News

    White House defends Trump's claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless' with chart showing 5 percent are fatal

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came to her press briefing on Monday prepared to defend President Trump's claim over the weekend that “99 percent” of U.S. coronavirus cases are “totally harmless” with two charts illustrating the country's COVID-19 death rate. But McEnany's slides showed a case fatality rate — the percentage of confirmed cases that result in death — of 4.6 percent, not the 1 percent implied by Trump. During a July 4 “Salute to America” speech on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump boasted that the administration has conducted more than 40 million coronavirus tests.

  • Exonerated Central Park Five members speak out: ‘Not too many things have changed since 30 years ago’
    Yahoo News

    Exonerated Central Park Five members speak out: ‘Not too many things have changed since 30 years ago’

    In 1989, five Black and Hispanic teens were falsely accused of raping and nearly killing Trisha Meili, a white woman jogging in Central Park. Known collectively as the Central Park Five, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise were convicted in two trials despite a lack of eyewitness testimony or DNA evidence and spent between six and 13 years in prison. Exonerated in 2002 after an investigation confirmed that a convicted murderer and rapist had committed the crime, the Central Park Five sued the city and state of New York, settling for millions.

  • Associated Press

    Australia warns of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China

    Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of “arbitrary detention” if they visit China, in a move that will further test strained bilateral relations. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that “authorities have detained foreigners because they're 'endangering national security,'” adding that “Australians may also be at risk of arbitrary detention." It is not clear what prompted the warning, which comes as bilateral relations between the free trade partners have plummeted over Australia's calls for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Olson Kundig’s Latest Design Embraces Its Hawaiian Habitat
    Architectural Digest

    Olson Kundig’s Latest Design Embraces Its Hawaiian Habitat

    On a stunning lava rock field site in Kona, this stunning home seems to hover over the landscape as a series of pavilions Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Lincoln Project continues anti-Trump ad campaign
    Yahoo News Video

    The Lincoln Project continues anti-Trump ad campaign

    On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee formed in late 2019, released an ad titled “Whispers,” which suggests those in President Trump's inner circle are secretly mocking him. This is the latest in a series of attack ads produced and distributed by the committee, whose members include George Conway, Steve Schmidt and other prominent Republicans who oppose Trump. Yahoo News has assembled a compilation of some of the Lincoln Project's most controversial advertisements.

  • FBI chief says China threatens families to coerce overseas critics to return to China
    Reuters

    FBI chief says China threatens families to coerce overseas critics to return to China

    FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday urged China-born people in the United States to contact the FBI if Chinese officials try to force them to return to China under a program of coercion that he said is led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wray issued the unusual appeal in an address to the Hudson Institute think tank in which he reiterated U.S. charges that China is using espionage, cyber theft, blackmail and other means as part of a strategy to replace the United States as the world's dominant economic and technological power.

  • Nearly 1,000 inmates will be removed from San Quentin prison after its infection rate has gotten so bad it's been dubbed 'the Chernobyl of COVID'
    INSIDER

    Nearly 1,000 inmates will be removed from San Quentin prison after its infection rate has gotten so bad it's been dubbed 'the Chernobyl of COVID'

    REUTERS/Stephen Lam On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 outbreak in San Quentin State Prison was his "top focus and priority," and that nearly 1,000 inmates would be released early or relocated. The announcement came after more than one third of the inmates had been confirmed having COVID-19. Last week, University of California San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told NBC Bay Area the prison had become "the Chernobyl of COVID."

  • Another Confederate statue in Richmond, Va., comes down along Monument Avenue
    USA TODAY

    Another Confederate statue in Richmond, Va., comes down along Monument Avenue

    Another Confederate statue on Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue was removed Tuesday, the third in a week and the final one owned by the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy. The bronze monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on horseback was hoisted from its granite base as crowds cheered early Tuesday. The Stuart statue was one of four monuments of prominent Confederate leaders owned by the city of Richmond that have been removed in recent weeks.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Time

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, announced on Monday afternoon that she tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Mayor Bottoms said that she has had no symptoms and that the virus had “literally hit home.” In recent weeks, the city of Atlanta and Mayor Bottoms has been in the spotlight as a result of the widespread protests over police brutality, racial discrimination and the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's parking lot.

  • Lindsey Graham's Democratic opponent shatters record with nearly $14m in recent fundraising
    The Independent

    Lindsey Graham's Democratic opponent shatters record with nearly $14m in recent fundraising

    South Carolina Democratic Senate nominee Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Republican Senator – and Donald Trump ally – Lindsey Graham, raised a record $13.9m for his campaign in the second quarter of 2020, he announced on Tuesday. The fundraising mark nearly doubles Mr Harrison's first-quarter haul of $7.3m, the Palmetto State's previous record for quarterly fundraising by a congressional candidate. The former state Democratic party chairman's prolific fundraising "reflects the grassroots energy behind Jaime's movement," his campaign said in a statement on Tuesday, and will enable it to "make the investments necessary to send Lindsey home for good."

  • Indiana officials probe alleged lynching of black activist
    BBC

    Indiana officials probe alleged lynching of black activist

    Authorities in the US state of Indiana are investigating allegations that a group of white men attacked and attempted to "lynch" a black man at a 4 July weekend gathering. Viral video of the incident shared by Vauhxx Booker shows a man on all fours, held down by a white man as onlookers shout for him to be released. In an accompanying post, Mr Booker wrote that he was pinned to a tree and beaten near Lake Monroe.

  • NASA's powerful Hubble space telescope has beamed back a striking photo of a 'fluffy' galaxy with a ghostly, empty center
    Business Insider

    NASA's powerful Hubble space telescope has beamed back a striking photo of a 'fluffy' galaxy with a ghostly, empty center

    By contrast, other spiral galaxies — including the Milky Way — have more distinct arms where stars and gas are compressed. Hubble is NASA's strongest telescope — but not for long NASA launched Hubble into Earth's orbit in April 1990. Since then, the telescope has discovered new planets, revealed strange galaxies, and provided new insights into the nature of black holes.

  • Did Doxxing of an Oklahoma Councilwoman Lead to a Neighbor Being Raped?
    The Daily Beast

    Did Doxxing of an Oklahoma Councilwoman Lead to a Neighbor Being Raped?

    A city council member in Norman, Oklahoma, proposed a police budget cut. Alexandra Scott, a Norman council member who won the Democratic nomination for her state Senate seat last month, is an outspoken critic of her city's police force. When racial justice protests swept the nation in June, Scott proposed slashing the Norman Police budget by $4.5 million.

  • Could 'Baby' Aircraft Carriers Be the Next U.S. Navy Super Weapon?
    The National Interest

    Could 'Baby' Aircraft Carriers Be the Next U.S. Navy Super Weapon?

    The Navy can buy smaller, cheaper carriers rather than the $13 billion Ford-class behemoths it is currently constructing, according to a new study by RAND Corporation. The RAND study is a public version of a classified study conducted in 2016 at the behest of the U.S. Navy, which was ordered by Congress to examine cheaper options than the Ford-class carriers. It would be powered by forty-year nuclear reactors that couldn't be replaced, rather than the current twenty-five-year reactors on the Fords that can replaced to extend the life of the ship.

  • Kremlin vows to retaliate against fresh UK sanctions against Russians
    The Telegraph

    Kremlin vows to retaliate against fresh UK sanctions against Russians

    The Kremlin spokesman says that Moscow will respond to new UK sanctions against Russian citizens including a senior investigator and prison officials. Britain on Monday used a new legislation drafted in the memory of a killed Russian tax adviser to sanction 25 Russian nationals linked to prosecution and mistreatment of tax adviser Sergei Magnitsky as well as 20 Saudis involved in the murder of a journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday that Moscow “can only lament such hostile steps.”

  • A former National Guard colonel apologized but will keep her professor job after saying sexual harassment is the 'price of admission for women' in the military
    INSIDER

    A former National Guard colonel apologized but will keep her professor job after saying sexual harassment is the 'price of admission for women' in the military

    University of Wisconsin , Fort Hood Betsy Schoeller, a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and retired member of the Wisconsin Air Guard, apologized for her comments in a Facebook group on a news article about murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén. Schoeller wrote that "sexual harassment is the price of admission for women into the good ole boy club" and "if you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you're gonna pay the price." A petition to remove Schoeller as a lecturer from UWM has amassed more than 135,000 signatures, but the university said "legal reasons" concerning her right to freedom of speech won't let it fire her.

  • 'We're next': Hong Kong security law sends chills through Taiwan
    AFP

    'We're next': Hong Kong security law sends chills through Taiwan

    The imposition of a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong has sent chills through Taiwan, deepening fears that Beijing will focus next on seizing the democratic self-ruled island. China and Taiwan split in 1949 after nationalist forces lost a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, fleeing to the island which Beijing has since vowed to seize one day, by force if necessary. "The law makes me dislike China even more," 18-year-old student Sylvia Chang told AFP, walking through National Taiwan University in Taipei.

  • China says could take more action against Canada, says Ottawa and allies 'kicking against the pricks'
    Reuters

    China says could take more action against Canada, says Ottawa and allies 'kicking against the pricks'

    China said on Monday it reserved the right to take more action after Canada suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said efforts to pressure Beijing were "doomed to fail like kicking against the pricks". Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks about the potential for more action during a daily briefing. China, locked in a dispute with Canada, has charged two Canadians with espionage and blocked canola imports.

  • WATCH: New York father walking with daughter is shot in broad daylight
    FOX News Videos

    WATCH: New York father walking with daughter is shot in broad daylight

    A surveillance camera was rolling as a father walking with his daughter across the street was gunned down in the Bronx section of New York City as they traveled home.

  • Trump 'going with his gut' in fanning racism, frustrating some White House aides
    NBC News

    Trump 'going with his gut' in fanning racism, frustrating some White House aides

    Some White House officials are privately expressing frustration over President Trump's recent embrace of a message stoking racial and cultural divisions. The Trump allies are telling him that he has a better argument to make and to focus on his accomplishments in office and offer sharp criticism of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, said two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to frankly discuss private conversations. Instead of touting wins, Trump has opted to zero in on the national debate about race and side with supporters who view themselves as victims unfairly cast as racists in the renewed national discussion about discrimination targeting minorities.

  • Coronavirus herd immunity may be 'unachievable' after study suggests antibodies disappear after weeks in some people
    Business Insider

    Coronavirus herd immunity may be 'unachievable' after study suggests antibodies disappear after weeks in some people

    Fourteen percent of people who previously tested positive for antibodies tested negative just weeks later. The study suggests people who experience mild symptoms do not have long-lasting protection. "Immunity can be incomplete, it can be transitory, it can last for just a short time and then disappear," Raquel Yotti, the director of Spain's Carlos III Health Institute, said.

  • 15 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space of Chemicals and Toxins
    Architectural Digest

    15 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space of Chemicals and Toxins

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Let me borrow your bike’: Atlanta police officer takes passing man’s bicycle to chase fleeing murder suspect
    The Independent

    ‘Let me borrow your bike’: Atlanta police officer takes passing man’s bicycle to chase fleeing murder suspect

    Police in Atlanta were able to apprehend a murder suspect thanks to a passerby's bicycle. The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that the suspect had been seen around the Old Fourth Ward area last Tuesday when one cop commandeered a bicycle to chase the man down. The department said on Twitter afterwards that a cyclist had assisted with 21-year-old Nicholas Fonseca's arrest, who was wanted in connection with a 28 June shooting.

  • TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
    BBC

    TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked that question on Monday night on Fox News. "Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," he replied. Asked if he would ban Chinese apps - including TikTok - he said: "I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at".