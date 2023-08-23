California lawmakers move forward with Newsom's mental health housing push

TechCrunch

ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.