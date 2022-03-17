California lawmakers propose $400 rebate for taxpayers to soften blow of rising gas prices

Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).

In response to California gas prices reaching historic highs, a group of Democratic state lawmakers released a proposal this week to provide a $400 rebate to every taxpayer in the state.

The proposal, which would cost an estimated $9 billion and be paid using some of the state’s multibillion-dollar budget surplus, was announced by about a dozen Democratic lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine, as well as Assemblymember Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage.

“Soaring gas prices are hitting Californians at the pump,” Petrie-Norris said at a press conference on the Capitol steps in Sacramento on Thursday. “We know our constituents are hurting right now.”

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

The $400 rebate for California taxpayers would equate to a one-year gas tax holiday “for most vehicles,” Petrie-Norris said.

The average price for a gallon of gas in California is by far the nation’s highest at $5.78, according to AAA.

The legislators’ proposal was unveiled just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed a similar initiative in his annual State of the State address, though the governor offered few specifics, saying he would work with legislative leaders "to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices."

On Thursday, the group of lawmakers acknowledged conversations regarding how to use the state's massive budget surplus — estimated in November to be north of $30 billion — are ongoing, and more proposals are likely to be unveiled soon.

The proposal came as the Legislature’s Democratic supermajority has faced increasing pressure to address the skyrocketing prices Californians are paying at the pump.

On Monday, Republican lawmakers in the California Assembly moved a bill to place a six-month suspension of the state’s 51-cents-per-gallon gas tax, but the proposal was widely rejected by Democratic members.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican from Rocklin.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, said Thursday that he hopes to bring the gas tax suspension measure up for another vote next week.

The group of lawmakers presenting the $400 rebate proposal on Thursday argued their proposal is a more certain way to provide relief to California residents.

“This is a much more thoughtful proposal than a cut in the gas tax, because a cut in the gas tax has no guarantee that that money will end up in the pockets of consumers,” Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, said, adding the revenue from gas taxes is necessary for crucial infrastructure projects.

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks.

Republican leaders were open to the group’s rebate proposal, though they maintained a gas tax suspension should still be adopted. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, of Yuba City, said of the tax rebate proposal: “It’s about time.”

“This bill should be fast-tracked to the governor’s desk and targeted to working Californians who actually feel the pain at the pump,” Gallagher said. “While this is a start, Republicans will still work to suspend the gas tax and stop the upcoming increase. With inflation at a 40-year high and gas prices breaking records, $400 will go pretty fast.”

Other Republicans in the state Legislature, such as state Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, were more critical of the proposal.

“Republicans said halt the gas tax,” Melendez said in a tweet. “The Governor and democrats instead want to send gas money to people who don’t have a car, or have a Tesla that doesn’t even use gas. This is a whole new level of ridiculous.”

It’s unclear whether the $400 rebate proposal will be brought to the Legislature for immediate consideration, but with gas prices continuing to rise, lawmakers on Thursday said they hope to move forward with a solution soon.

“We have had some conversations with the governor’s office (and are) really looking forward to seeing their proposal and continuing to work with the governor, with leadership and with our colleagues to very quickly get money into the pockets of Californians,” Petrie-Norris said Thursday.

“Our goal is to be able to do this in the spring, and all the folks here are going to be pushing really hard to make that happen,” she added.

Assemblymember Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tom Coulter covers politics and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California lawmakers propose $400 rebate to tax payers as gas soars