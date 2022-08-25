California Lawmakers Renew Call for ‘Drought Profiteering’ Probe

Kim Chipman and Mark Chediak
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- California lawmakers are ratcheting up calls for “urgent action” by the US Justice Department to investigate potential water crimes as the state battles “dire” supply shortages and drought.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bipartisan group told US Attorney General Merrick Garland that, along with ongoing concern about possible “drought profiteering” and water theft, worry is building that “fraud and market manipulation” is constraining already severely limited water availability.

“We believe this manipulation is causing water prices to spike, and may soon cause a spike in food prices,” four state lawmakers including Democratic Senator Melissa Hurtado and Republican Assembly Member Suzette Valladares wrote Wednesday in a letter to Garland.

The legislators didn’t identify who might be trying to jack up prices in markets where hedge funds, land owners and government agencies trade rights for water that flows to residential customers, commercial users and agricultural interests. In the letter, they raised concerns that large landowners could be using questionable groundwater data from private consulting firms to manipulate small farmers into selling their land.

The topic has enormous political resonance in a state whose water disputes date to the gold rush of the mid-1800s, especially with the Los Angeles region facing unprecedented supply cuts in the worst drought in the US West in 1,200 years.

California water prices hit an all-time high of $1,233 an acre-foot Wednesday on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index, which tracks the average price of water-rights transactions in five markets in the state.

More supply cuts are on the way as policymakers struggle to come up with plans to avoid worst-case scenarios for cities, agriculture, industry and wildlife.

The drought also is taking severe toll as the state’s water districts begin building the framework for new underground water usage rules. That effort is a potential boon for water consultancies as local officials try to get a handle on crucial water data needed to gird the regulations.

“California’s water history reminds us that it’s not just investors who are to blame for fraud or market manipulation and that we must consider the role that professional consulting firms play in our water outcomes,” lawmakers including Democrats Dave Cortese and Freddie Rodriguez said in the letter.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three months ago, state senators Hurtado and Cortese sent a letter to the Justice Department calling for an investigation of potential drought profiteering in western states. Their May 17 letter said “hedge funds and monopolistic businesses” are trading water rights in a way that is harmful.

In April, federal prosecutors charged the former manager of a California water district with stealing more than $25 million worth of water over nearly a quarter century by diverting from a leak in a canal in the Central Valley and then selling it.

(Adds details from letters in fourth, 11th paragraphs, legal case in 12th.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian's Paris Robber Blames Her For Flaunting Her Wealth

    “Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care," Yunice Abbas said.

  • Climate change alters life at Fed's Jackson Hole conference

    When officials of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City sought a location for an annual economic symposium in 1981, they chose Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a simple reason: It had fly-fishing. Paul Volcker, the Fed chairman at the time, was known to enjoy the pastime, and it was hoped that the opportunity to do some fishing would draw Volcker away from Washington, D.C.'s late August heat. The ploy worked, and the Fed has held a conference there in late August ever since.

  • 'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says

    The most common problem involves recycling that is put into plastic bags, the city says.

  • US Crop Tour Stokes Fears of Looming Corn Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Parched soils. Grasshopper infestations. Scorching heat. Hail damage. This year’s US corn crop has been put through the wringer -- and it shows.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageThings ar

  • Lula Seeks to Win Over Brazil’s Middle-Class Voters as Support Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- Presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign is growing concerned about winning over the middle class, a key constituency in Brazil’s election, as his lead in polls stalls just weeks ahead of the vote, according to three people close to the candidate.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Mon

  • U.S.-listed companies will have to disclose how CEO pay stacks against firm performance

    Wall Street's main regulator on Thursday voted to adopt a measure requiring that U.S.-listed companies disclose how the pay of their top executives squares with overall company performance. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the rule will require that firms provide in their proxy statements and other disclosures a table outlining executive compensation and financial performance measures over the five most recently completed fiscal years. In addition, U.S.-listed companies will have to provide a clear description of the relationship between each financial performance measure and CEO pay versus other named executives, the SEC said in its release.

  • BlackRock’s new fixed-income ETFs use an options strategy — here’s how they could pay off as investors focus on Fed rate hikes, says its U.S. head of bond ETFs

    BlackRock this week launched a trio of bond-focused exchanged-traded funds that are designed to give investors an additional stream of cash flow tied to the options market.

  • French Power Hits 900 Euros as Nuclear Outages Amplify Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of French power jumped to a fresh record as its nuclear fleet faces further outages going into what’s set to be a very expensive winter.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageFutures

  • Police are investigating an apparent 'swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

    Police say someone called 911 with a computer generated voice saying they were "upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."

  • Ardian Shelves $3 Billion Sale of Health IT Firm Dedalus

    (Bloomberg) -- Ardian SAS is shelving the planned sale of a majority stake in Italian health-care software provider Dedalus, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageT

  • Analysis-Hawkish Fed, strong U.S. economy will keep dollar king of currencies

    The U.S. dollar surged this year to its highest in two decades and there are still plenty of bulls betting the greenback has legs to keep climbing thanks to a hawkish Fed and economic news that should keep America ahead of other major economies. Lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively hiking rates and buyers seeking a safe-haven asset from the Russia-Ukraine war and other areas of global uncertainty, the dollar has been a sure-fire bet for investors. "We have been structurally dollar bullish for something like the last 15 months ... it feels a bit long in the tooth but we are never finding reasons to change," said Credit Suisse Group AG's Global Head of FX Strategy Shahab Jalinoos.

  • European Energy Soars as Pressure Mounts on Leaders to Ease Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy extended its blistering rally as the worst supply crunch in decades heightens pressure on politicians to do more to rescue industries and households. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Sup

  • FOREX-Dollar gains, Fed's Powell expected to remain hawkish

    Investors have pared back expectations that the Fed could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as inflation remains at 8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target. Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed’s strategy. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 61% chance that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting, and a 39% probability of a 50 basis points increase.

  • Most Californians view state's water shortage as extremely serious, poll finds

    New poll finds seven in 10 Californians view the state's water shortage as 'extremely serious.'

  • 2022 Women’s Worlds: Nine U.S. players score in 10-0 win over Japan

    The U.S. women's hockey team got out to an early lead in its opening game of the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship and never looked back.

  • Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

    In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

  • Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library

    Former president Donald Trump announced on Monday his motion to have a court-appointed party review the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Jared Kushner Uses A Very 'Peculiar' Word To Describe Trump's Leadership Style

    The former White House adviser fumbled when answering whether he'd work for his father-in-law again.

  • DOJ officials say they can't rely on what Trump's lawyers tell them because he often ignores advice and withholds information, report says

    Trump's volatility as a client is well documented, and his legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • Trump appears to concede he illegally retained official documents

    Court motion submitted by ex-president’s lawyers argues some materials seized by FBI could be subject to executive privilege