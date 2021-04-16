California lawmakers taking a softer tone on restoring a tax break Californians lost under Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah D. Wire
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greeted supporters after speaking with Rep. Mike Levin, right, at community event in Oceanside on Nov. 4, 2019.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greeted supporters after speaking with Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano), right, at a 2019 community event in Oceanside. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Conscious of how it could affect Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stance in negotiations, California Democrats aren't drawing the same red line as their East Coast colleagues who are demanding that President Biden's infrastructure package include a full repeal of the $10,000 cap set during the Trump administration on state and local tax deductions.

California, where taxpayers face higher property, local and state taxes than most other states, was among those hit the hardest by the cap that Republicans put in place in 2017. The state is also represented by the largest congressional delegation in the country, leading some to question why it isn't throwing its weight behind demands to repeal the cap.

In interviews, multiple California Democrats acknowledged how not being able to deduct the full amount of state and local tax, also known as SALT, has impacted middle and upper class residents in their districts, saying that they want to see the cap repealed. But they said it's too soon to draw a line in the sand on a specific policy when the legislation hasn't even been written. It's not even clear yet whether the tax and infrastructure portions will be one bill or two.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, whose Menlo Park-area district was the top beneficiary of the deduction before it was capped, said removing it remains a priority, but she doesn't see drawing a red line as the best strategy.

"It's not my style. There is a solid case that can be made. It can stand on its own," Eshoo said.

For weeks there have been rumblings that the cap could be a sticking point in negotiations over how to pay for Biden's ambitious infrastructure package that Democratic House and Senate leaders aim to pass this summer. A handful of Democrats in New York and New Jersey, two of the other hard hit states, first said they wouldn't support any bill without it.

On Tuesday, East Coast Democrats raised the stakes even further when 17 of the 19 Democrats in New York's congressional delegation informed Pelosi that they would not support tax hikes to fund Biden's proposed infrastructure package unless the SALT cap is lifted.

"It's I guess a different tactical approach. I think all of us want to see this happen. We're no less committed to it, but not everyone agrees that ultimatums and things like that are the right way to get there," said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael). "I just think it's not constructive to start laying down those kind of absolute red lines."

Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have both said they want to find a way to lift the cap in the bill.

“Hopefully we can get it into the bill,” Pelosi told reporters recently, calling the cap “devastating” and “mean-spirited.”

The White House has said it is open to the idea of removing the cap, but it is up to Congress to figure out how to pay for it. Removing the cap would reduce federal revenue by nearly $80 billion a year when Biden is already proposing massive tax changes in an attempt to finance a large scale infrastructure package to help the nation recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19.

While several of California's Democrats say they want to see the cap raised, so far none have joined East Coast colleagues in outright refusing to vote for a tax bill that doesn't lift it.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) said he's confident that House leaders will find a way to include removing the cap in the final bill.

"We have a secret weapon. We have Nancy Pelosi. We don't have to draw the lines in the sand. We can have conversations with her," Khanna said. "She knows it is an issue, she believes it is an issue, and we have trust in her judgment that she's gonna push for this as hard as she can. There's a level of trust in her that allows us to say, you know, we trust her judgment."

Forty one California Democrats have signed a letter written by Democratic Reps. Mike Levin of San Juan Capistrano and Katie Porter of Irvine that urges Biden to include a repeal of the SALT cap in his infrastructure bill, but does not say they will oppose the overall package without it.

"The removal of this arbitrary cap is necessary and prudent as we seek remedies to help the American people during this time of recovery," the letter states.

The letter has softer language than the New York delegation's demand because the infrastructure package that Biden is proposing is too important to hinge on whether it includes a single policy, Levin said.

“I don’t think drawing a line on any one issue, including this issue, is something that I want to do,” Levin said.

“The goal here is to highlight for the president and for the American people why this is an important repeal of the Trump tax changes,” Porter said.

Before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed, Americans had been able to deduct an unlimited amount of state and local property, income and sales taxes from their federal returns since 1913. For people in states with higher tax rates, it meant being able to deduct tens of thousands of dollars from their federal taxes. The average deduction in California was more than $18,000. In some districts it was double or triple that amount.

Calling it an unfair benefit for wealthy people, Republicans capped the deduction at $10,000. Unless Congress acts to make it permanent, the cap expires in 2025. Critics decried it as a direct assault on taxpayers in higher tax, coastal states that are led by Democrats.

Though wealthy people do see the bulk of the benefit, in California, where the prices of homes and cost of living is higher, the cap has been broadly felt.

“The important thing, I think, to understand is the reality of California. If you live in one of the coastal cities and make an upper middle class salary and own a home… those people are all affected by the cap,” said Darien Shanske, a professor in the UC Davis School of Law.

Three million of the more than 6.4 million Californians who claimed the deduction in California in 2017, the last year in which the SALT deduction was uncapped, had an adjusted gross incomeof less than $100,000. Another 2 million had an adjusted gross income of between $100,000 and $200,000

By 2018, only 3.2 million Californians claimed the SALT deduction, according to the IRS. The greatest drop was among those whose adjusted gross income was less than $100,000, with 1.2 million Californians in that category claiming the deduction.

Democrats repeatedly attempted to eliminate the cap once they gained control of the House chamber in 2018, but the efforts were unsuccessful with a Republican controlled Senate and White House. But now Democrats control the Senate and the White House, and the infrastructure bill is one of the few major pieces of legislation expected to pass this Congress.

The infrastructure and tax bill is expected to be considered using a method called reconciliation, which requires approval from a simple majority and cannot be filibustered. That is a threshold that Democrats and the independents who tend to vote with them can reach without Republican support.

California state lawmakers are already weighing a work-around if Congress doesn't lift or eliminate the cap that would allow certain businesses to deduct state and local taxes on behalf of the owner.

Connecticut and Maryland have already approved similar workarounds without objections from the IRS. But Shanske said that only helps a sliver of those who would benefit from Congress raising or eliminating the cap altogether.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) said he rarely hears constituents ask to have the cap lifted.

"Property in the Inland Empire is a little different than property in Oceanside, and Newport. So I understand my colleagues' feelings about it — who represent those higher cost coastal communities — their constituents might be a little more affected," Aguilar said.

Other California representatives said they don't want to lock themselves into a position without seeing the whole bill. Some said they might support raising the cap so more middle class Californians could qualify, but the wealthiest taxpayers would not. Others said the final infrastructure proposals might be enticing enough to draw their support without state and local taxes being addressed at all.

"It's a priority, but I want to see the full package before I make a decision on whether I'm going to vote yes or no," Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) said.

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) said she hears frequently from constituents who want the cap removed, some of whom counted on the property tax deduction when they purchased a home, but she also sees removing the cap as one part of a bigger picture.

"There's so much up in the air," Brownley said. "I just think we have to keep an open mind."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Over 200 vaccinated Washingtonians test positive for COVID. That’s not unexpected

    “While the majority of individuals with confirmed vaccine breakthrough experienced only mild or no symptoms, some people have been hospitalized.”

  • Charlotte family settles suit after 5-year-old son dies at Georgia rotating restaurant

    Charlie Holt died in 2017 when he was crushed between a booth and a wall at the Sun Dial Restaurant in Atlanta.

  • California Issues Detailed Guidelines For Performers, Crew At Indoor Concerts, Sports, Live Events, Theater Performances

    Starting Thursday, attendance at indoor concerts, sporting events, theater performances and conferences is allowed with certain capacity limits based on local Covid-19 infection rates. Those limits were announced on April 2. As venues reopen today, the State of California also issued detailed guidance for performers and crew at those events where attendees are seated. The […]

  • ‘That’s Not Negotiating’: Democrats Dismiss GOP Red Line On Taxes

    Lawmakers are struggling to reach bipartisan consensus on how to pay for the infrastructure overhaul President Joe Biden is calling for.

  • Eastern Canadian Oil Heads to U.S. West Coast in Unusual Demand Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian oil sellers are sending exports to the U.S. West Coast, an unexpected move prompted by the staggered global demand recovery from the pandemic.For the second time this month, a tanker will load crude from eastern Canada’s oil-rich Newfoundland province and head to the U.S. West Coast, shipping fixtures compiled by Bloomberg show. The BP Plc-booked Aquasurazo is set to receive supplies this weekend destined for the Cherry Point refinery in Washington. Last week, a Chevron Corp.-chartered vessel loaded at the same province and is en route to deliver crude to plants in California.The rare voyages reflect the changing needs -- albeit temporary -- of the largest buyers of Newfoundland’s crude. While a swift vaccine rollout is boosting consumption in the U.S., demand remains muted in Europe with various lockdown restrictions in place. Canada is also facing similar confining measures. The shifts in consumption are resulting in growing piles of unsold supply in the Atlantic Basin.“The Atlantic Basin imbalance and continued lockdowns in Canada are creating a temporary crude market dislocation,” said Zachary Rogers, director for Global Oil Service at Rapidan Energy Group. “Even faraway refiners would buy it at the right differential.”The Newfoundland cargoes, each about 600,000 barrels, are set to arrive on the West Coast in May. California, the nation’s most populous state, is on a path to reopening and is expected to drop most virus restrictions this summer. In the past, oil exports from the province to the U.S. have targeted the East Coast and Gulf Coast, according to Statistics Canada.Meanwhile, inventories are ballooning in the Atlantic Basin where West African and North Sea sellers are facing unusually weak demand from their typical buyers in Europe and Asia. In addition to lockdown measures, consumption is also weak with seasonal maintenance taking place at refineries.“East Canadian oil is traveling to further to find a home,” said Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. The long trip, which is expected to include transiting the Panama Canal, isn’t cheap and sellers would have discounted prices to offset the extra cost, he said.BP said it does not comment on its day-to-day operations. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Armed Forces rehearse for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

    Members of the Armed Forces including the Royal Navy and Welsh Guards rehearse the drill manoeuvres and musical components for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

  • Prince William & Prince Harry Won't Walk Next To Each Other At Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk side by side during any part Prince Philip's funeral. Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips will walk between the two brothers as the procession follows a Land Rover carrying the Duke of Edinburgh’s remains from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel on April 17.

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Former US official: Taiwan-US partnership stronger than ever

    Taiwan's president and an unofficial delegation of former senior U.S. government officials sent by President Joe Biden reaffirmed “rock solid” U.S.-Taiwan ties, amid heightened tensions with China. The U.S. has expressed a “rock solid support for Taiwan," President Tsai Ing-wen said Thursday in opening remarks before the two sides met in Taipei, the island's capital. “I can see with confidence that the United States’ partnership with Taiwan is stronger than ever," former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd said.

  • Nancy Pelosi thwarts attempt to expand US Supreme Court in blow to liberal Democrats

    Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat speaker of the US House of Congress, has dealt a blow to the party's liberal wing by knocking back a proposal to expand the Supreme Court. On Thursday, a bill was presented to Congress which would expand the court from nine justices to 13, in a move backed by progressive activists pushing to wipe out the Republican's advantage. “Republicans stole the court’s majority,” said Democrat senator Edward J. Markey in a statement announcing the proposal, adding that they had “undermined its legitimacy” and were threatening the “rights of millions of Americans.” Ms Pelosi said in a press conference that expanding the court was “an idea that should be considered” and “is not out of the question” but she has no plans to bring the current proposal to the floor, effectively knocking it down at the first hurdle. Instead, she said she supported President Joe Biden’s decision to form a special commission to investigate the issue, calling it “a big step.”

  • 'Help me, help me': Ousted Myanmar ambassador to UK urges British Government to intervene

    The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has urged the British Government to help him as he faces being evicted from his residence by the country’s military regime. Kyaw Zwar Minn, who was last week forced out of the Myanmar embassy at the orders of the junta, was told to leave by Thursday the London house where he has lived with his family since his appointment in 2013 or face prosecution. The military regime – which seized power on Feb 1, paving the way for a bloody suppression of all civilian opposition – appears determined to extract revenge on the ambassador for daring to criticise the coup. Now he has urged Boris Johnson’s government to intervene and offer protection to him and his family. Speaking outside his residence in Hampstead he said: “I say to the British Government help me, help me, help me. I am hoping they will do so over the next few days.”

  • Will ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ deliver the huge surprise everyone’s talking about?

    If there’s one thing that WandaVision taught me, it's that I shouldn't expect any massive revelations from an MCU TV series. The Disney+ shows will contain all sorts of clever Easter eggs that will hook right into the MCU, making them all the more enjoyable for Marvel fans who have seen the 23 films that preceded them. They also plant very early seeds for things to come in the MCU. But the TV shows will not deliver any big developments to advance the overall MCU narrative, the storyline that extends beyond the scope of a single series or movie. They also won't feature any huge superhero or villain introductions, although, again, they will plant some seeds that will require further watering in future installments. But what if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does deliver that one Captain America surprise that everyone has been talking about? Wyatt Russell, the actor who did such a brilliant job playing John Walker’s version of Captain America to the point where he received threats in real life, coyly teased that such a moment might be in the cards. Careful though, because some spoilers follow below. Walker’s Captain America is just one of the Caps that we’ll see in the show. The newest teaser practically told us that there’s no more room for niceties and pretense after what Walker did. He’s not the man for the uniform and the shield, and Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will face off with him in combat. The three of them are about to fight in what will hopefully be a memorable battle for the MCU, and Sam will get the shield back. That’s not much of a spoiler, considering what we saw in the initial trailers. We have yet to see the scenes with Sam and Bucky training with the shield, which means those events can only happen after they get the shield back from Walker. So, by the end of the show, Sam will likely become the new Captain America, or he will also least be on the verge of becoming Steve’s successor. There’s also a third Captain America who keeps appearing in the show in all the wrong ways. That’s Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. By wrong ways, I mean that Marvel is going out of its way not to refer to Steve in the present tense. It's now six months after Endgame and Steve isn’t dead. The first episodes of the show established that. He’s retired, but we have no idea if he’s on this planet or off-world. Sam and Bucky mention Steve and his legacy quite a few times, but, as I’ve already explained, they do not talk about him as if he were alive. They don’t think for a second to contact him or wonder what he would do. I called it the show’s main plot hole so far; two superheroes who aren’t really discussing the whereabouts of their friend or wondering if old man Steve is okay. This brings us to a brand new BBC Radio 1 interview with Wyatt Russell (via The Direct), where the actor was asked whether he ever met Chris Evans in real life. BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb explained his question, saying that a Wyatt-Evans side-by-side photo would “break the internet” right now. That’s when Russell dropped what could easily be the biggest Falcon teaser so far — emphasis ours: Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don’t think I’ve ‘shook his hand’ met him, but I think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.’ The last time we got excited about a Marvel star teasing an exciting moment in a Marvel TV show, we found out that Paul Bettany was just trolling fans. The Vision actor was talking about acting alongside himself in the final WandaVision episodes. Whether or not Steve Rogers appears in either of the final two episodes of Falcon, we do know that episode 5 will be highly emotional and will feature a superhero cameo surprise that we might not see coming. We’re looking at a well-known actor or actress playing a well-known Marvel superhero who hasn’t appeared in previous MCU films — and who might not appear in movies anytime soon. So at least we’ve got that going on. Not to mention that Falcon doesn’t need Steve Rogers in it to be a great series. It’s already a fantastic TV show, one that Marvel fans should see even though it isn’t necessary to follow the main movies. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns to Disney+ on Friday. The full BBC interview follows below, featuring segments with Erin Kellyman as well, the actress who plays Karli Morgenthau in the series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utJNuSw2iQE

  • Prince Philip apologised to Richard Nixon for faux pas with 'lame' toast during White House visit

    Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep. In a handwritten note to the president uncovered by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, the Duke of Edinburgh wrote to "humbly apologise" for failing to toast the president's health as dictated by protocol during a "stag" dinner in his honor. "After the brilliance of the other speakers and yourself, I am afraid my contribution was very lame," Philip wrote to Nixon from Greenland on Nov 7 after his solo US trip had concluded. He added: "That night I woke up in a cold sweat when I realised I had forgotten to propose your health!" Philip died last week at age 99, and his funeral is Saturday. He was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. "I think the letter itself shows the character of Prince Philip that so much of the public in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth, and really across the world, have come to admire," said Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Nixon Foundation. He said the letter was discovered before the coronavirus pandemic but made public this week, as a way of marking Philip's death. "It expresses some private feelings of a moment in time that the public really doesn't always get a chance to see," Mr Byron added.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • St Vincent volcano: 'We don't know if we can go home'

    Volcanic eruptions force residents from their homes and leave much of the island blanketed in ash

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting: Eight dead at FedEx facility

    Many people are also injured as a gunman opens fire at a FedEx site before reportedly killing himself.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence.