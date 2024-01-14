California’s legislative analyst discusses budget proposal, deficit discrepancy

(Inside California Politics) — California Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.

That spending plan balances a projected $37.9 Billion budget deficit, lower than the $68 Billion projected budget deficit estimated by the Legislative Analyst’s Office late last year.

Petek explains why those numbers were different, and discussed the task ahead for Governor Newsom and the legislature.

