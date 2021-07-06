California legislator and harsh Newsom critic jumps into recall election

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s biggest nemesis in the California Legislature will run for governor on the state’s open ballot recall election slated for Sept. 14.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley — who has toured the state with his recently published book, RECALL NEWSOM: The Case Against America’s Most Corrupt Governor — has already raised $100,000 since his announcement Tuesday morning.

“I don’t take any money from special interests, I rely on citizens,” Kiley told the Washington Examiner. “These are mostly small donations that have come in just today.”

In response to severe COVID-19 restrictions, more than 2 million California voters signed a petition to recall the Democratic governor.

Kiley, a former high school teacher and Yale Law School graduate, was first elected in 2016 to represent a portion of rural Placer County, the epicenter of the California Gold Rush. He harshly criticized Sacramento, arguing it is controlled by special interests and has turned California into one of the nation’s most undesirable places to live.

“Why in California when we sacrifice the most, do we get the least in return?” Kiley asked. “We have the worst roads, poverty, homeless, and the most secure lockdowns during COVID. The answer is political corruption.”

For more than a year, Kiley has kept up a steady stream of tweets attacking Newsom.

“Gavin Newsom isn't being recalled because he's a liberal. He's being recalled because he's a phony. He mouths ‘progressive’ platitudes while selling his office to the highest bidder,” he said in a recent tweet.

“Newsom’s appointed senator Alex Padilla says the Recall ‘threatens our values.’ He’s right. It’s a vital threat to a decadent political class that values nothing but its own power,” read another.

The recall election will have a wide selection of candidates. Voters who mark the “Yes” box to recall Newsom will have dozens of choices down-ballot, including former Olympian and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner, former gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. So far, Kiley holds the biggest office among the group.

