California Legislature considers banning youth tackle football
An Assembly committee advanced a bill that would not allow tackle football for children under 12.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that too.
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it, or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts. He was going to be there.
Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
Parents who use AirTags on their kids cite safety concerns — but there are limitations, and risks, experts warn.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
More trouble for European Union lawmakers in a controversial area of tech policymaking -- namely the bloc’s proposed legislation to apply surveillance technologies, such as client-side scanning, to digital messaging to try to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This week the Commission's ombudsman published details of a finding it made in December of maladministration over a decision by the EU's executive not to release fuller information pertaining to its communications with a child safety tech maker. Last year the Commission released some documents relating to its exchanges with the company in question but denied access to others.
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said it could've taken three weeks to execute a deal.
Here’s what you need to know about reverse mortgages to help you determine if it’s a good fit for you.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.
Ford is recalling nearly 140,000 units of the Focus and EcoSport built between 2016 and 2022 to replace an oil pump that can break and damage the engine.
Y Combinator alum Shimmer, which offers a coaching platform for adults, has raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round led by Worklife Ventures and Seed to B. The platform aims to help adults with ADHD tackle challenges via personalized 1:1 video coaching, productivity tools and science-backed learning modules. Shimmer matches users to an ADHD coach who helps them meet goals, maintain a positive approach to change and improve productivity. The startup was founded in 2021 by CEO Christal Wang, a neurodiverse entrepreneur who dropped out of Berkeley-Haas’ MBA/MPH program to start Shimmer, and CTO Vikram Sreedhar, a Stanford graduate who previously founded a nonprofit called Make A Difference (M.A.D.).
What takeaways will help us conquer 2024 fantasy football drafts and the season as a whole? Andy Behrens reveals his five most important ones.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
NASA has delayed its first crewed mission to the Moon in over half a century by nine months to September 2026.
NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.
Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.