California to lend 500 ventilators to New York, other COVID-19 hot spots

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said he is lending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile, under the condition that they are returned to California if needed.

"These are lent," he said. "They are not given." The ventilators will go to New York and other states dealing with a high number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients. "We want to extend not only thoughts and prayers, but we're also extending a hand of support with ventilators," Newsom said.

Over the last few weeks, hospitals in California have been able to secure thousands of ventilators, bringing the total number in the state up from 7,587 to 11,036, the Los Angeles Times reports. California residents have been under stay-at-home orders for several weeks, and COVID-19 cases are estimated to peak in the state next month. "That will give us the time, well within the next few weeks, to have enough ventilators, we believe, to meet the needs of 40 million Californians that may be vulnerable to this virus," Newsom said.

