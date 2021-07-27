California likely voters split on Newsom recall

California voters most likely to participate in the September recall election are virtually split over whether to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The poll — conducted by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and cosponsored by the Los Angeles Times — showed that 47 percent of likely voters support recalling the Democratic governor, while 50 percent oppose the effort. That difference falls within the poll’s margin of error.

Among all registered voters in California, however, only 36 percent support the recall and 51 percent favor retaining Newsom, the survey reports. The election is scheduled to take place Sept. 14.

A total of 46 candidates have met the qualifications to run against Newsom, including 21 Republicans. Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the most popular challenger among likely voters, according to the poll, with 18 percent support compared to the rest of the field.

Following Elder, businessperson John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer were each backed by 10 percent of likely voters. No other challenger reached double-digit support — including former reality TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who registered at 3 percent.

In recent days, Newsom has sought to steer the political conversation away from the coronavirus pandemic, as a surge in caseloads fueled by the Delta variant and a reimposition of local mask mandates could imperil his recall prospects.

Adding to the governor’s woes, Newsom lost a last-minute legal fight earlier this month that would have allowed him to label himself as a Democrat on the recall ballot.