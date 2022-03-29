California lobbyist and her boyfriend found dead; deputies shot suspect at her home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a California lobbyist and her boyfriend in connection with an hours-long standoff at the lobbyist’s Loomis home in which Placer County sheriff’s deputies shot an armed suspect.

The Golden State Bail Agents Association said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the deaths of its lobbyist Kathryn Lynch and her boyfriend, Jerry Upholt.

“On behalf of GSBAA, I wish to express our sorrow and sympathy over the tragic murder of our lobbyist Kathryn Lynch and her boyfriend Jerry Upholt,” Albert Ramirez, the bail agents group’s president, said in a news release Tuesday. “Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to their family and friends. Kathy was a brilliant lobbyist and her devotion to her profession and the institution of government was second to none. We are greatly honored to have worked with her and have her as part of our family.”

A man, reportedly carrying a handgun, was shot by deputies after he ran out of a Lake Forest Drive home in Loomis, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The man shot by deputies was hospitalized and expected to survive, sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Mussallam confirmed.

Public records show Lynch’s home address was located in the 5100 block of Lake Forest Drive, just northwest of Folsom Lake. Mussallam confirmed there were two bodies found at that Lake Forest Drive home, but she could not confirm the identities of two people found dead.

About 10 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Lake Forest Drive home after receiving a report of “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“After several hours of investigation, deputies encountered a male who ran from the home with a handgun,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Monday night.

Deputies contacted the suspect and one or more deputies shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured.

The South Placer Fire District in a Facebook post said it assisted the Sheriff’s Office during a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon had not released any further details about the shooting or the death investigation at the Loomis home.

Lynch ran a Sacramento-based lobbyist firm, Lynch & Associates, which was started in 1985 to provide government and consulting services in California. The firm’s clients included hunting organizations such as the Outdoor Sportsmens Coalition of California and California Sportsman’s Lobby Inc., as well as the American Forest and Paper Association, California Alliance for Arts Education and the California Language Teachers Association.