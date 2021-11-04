California looks to natural gas to keep lights on this winter

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California
Scott DiSavino and Nichola Groom
·3 min read

By Scott DiSavino and Nichola Groom

(Reuters) - After years of restricting the growth of fossil fuel infrastructure, California is looking to natural gas for power generation this coming winter after drought and wildfires leave the state with few other options to keep the lights on.

California has spent years moving away from fossil fuels to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. But U.S. states like California and Texas have faced notable challenges to their electrical grid in recent months, and worldwide power crunches have forced other countries to ramp up output of coal and other fossil fuels to maintain power.

This year, the state has leaned more on gas fired-power plants as extreme drought has cut hydropower output by more than half, while frequent wildfires often shut electricity imports from other states.

This week, California regulators could take another step towards boosting reliance on gas when utility regulators consider two proposals to increase the amount of gas stored at Aliso Canyon, its biggest underground storage field. That site experienced a devastating months-long leak in 2015, and the state is also considering shuttering it outright.

The state's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will vote on Thursday whether to expand storage at the Los Angeles-area facility, owned by Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas). Capacity at the site was capped at 34 billion cubic feet following the leak, and the proposals would allow that level to increase by either 21% or 100%.

Natural gas prices have surged worldwide as global demand has rebounded faster than anticipated following pandemic-induced lockdowns, and as energy shortages force utilities in Europe and Asia to compete for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. (LINK)

Gas supplies have been tight in Southern California for years due to pipeline limitations and reduced availability of Aliso Canyon, resulting in curtailments to power generators and higher prices for consumers.

PUC Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves said in a statement that a smaller capacity increase "will allow us to get through this winter while we continue our progress toward planning how to reduce or eliminate our use of Aliso Canyon by 2027 or 2035, or any time in between."

Environmental groups want the facility closed entirely and oppose the proposals.

"Instead of pursuing clean energy solutions that can eliminate the need for Aliso Canyon entirely, California is proposing to expand this dangerous facility - putting communities at greater risk of another catastrophic leak," said Alexandra Nagy, California director of Food & Water Watch.

Hydropower's contribution to electricity is set to fall to just 5% in 2021, from a five-year average of 12%, while non-hydro renewables, mainly wind and solar, are expected to rise to 37%, government data shows.

Gas-fired power plants, meanwhile, will provide about 45% of the power generated in the state this year, up from the five-year (2016-2020) average of 41%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In California, average gas prices were recently at multiyear highs near $5 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the northern part of the state and over $6 in the south.

Over the summer, Governor Gavin Newsom said extreme drought and wildfires put California's power grid in a "state of emergency" and ordered energy agencies to take action.

State agencies have responded through various steps, including spending $196 million to install four 30-MW gas turbines at two sites in Northern California, keeping a Redondo Beach gas-fired plant open through 2023, and asking the federal government to allow some gas-fired plants to operate without pollution restrictions for 60 days.

California wants to produce all of its electricity from clean sources by 2045.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Nichola Groom; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The woman defying the Taliban on girls' education

    A UK woman set up an online school for Afghan girls. Weeks in, she has nearly a thousand students.

  • Trustee investigated after potentially 'harmful' remarks to Visalia teacher

    While the Visalia Unified School District has investigated the complaint against Trustee Pope, any action taken remains unknown.

  • Central Valley Right to Life group claims vaccine protection law prohibits freedom of speech

    The court ruled that Senate Bill 742 likely discriminates against Right to Life’s outreach to women.

  • Even the pope is on board with the labor shortage, urging prayers for 'people who suffer from depression or burnout'

    In November, Pope Francis I told parishioners "there is no solution" to their burnout but that "all who labor and are heavy laden" deserve prayer.

  • Biden Brushes Off Concerns about Tightening Virginia Race: ‘We’re Going to Win’

    Biden also brushed off concerns that his failure to pass his "Build Back Better" agenda has hurt McAuliffe, who now trails behind Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.

  • Americans told to prepare to flee amid possible war crimes in Ethiopia

    U.N. says atrocities in "reckless" war between Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels "may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," as the U.S. urges citizens to pack their bags.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce COVID-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak, less than 100 days from the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons. While some countries have removed quarantine requirements for vaccinated inbound travellers, China still insists that most people arriving from outside the mainland to be quarantined for weeks, regardless of their vaccination status.

  • Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club bringing back Wine Place and Show event

    The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is bringing back its popular Wine Place and Show event at the Luigi's Event Center.

  • Late rallies ahead of Virginia Governor election

    A Virginia governor’s race that appears deadlocked between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin entered its final hours as the two candidates rallies on Monday evening. (Nov. 2)

  • COP26 coal deals take aim at dirtiest fossil fuel

    Poland, Vietnam, Chile and other countries will pledge on Thursday to phase out coal-fuelled power generation and stop building new plants, in a deal the COP26 summit's British hosts said would commit 190 nations and organisations to quit the fuel. Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to climate change. Signatories of the COP26 agreement https://www.reuters.com/business/cop would commit on Thursday to shun investments in new coal plants at home and abroad, and phase out coal-fuelled power generation in the 2030s in richer countries, and the 2040s for poorer nations, the British government said.

  • Biden is the White House's biggest leak

    This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden.Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Biden administration staffers work overtime to control their message both domestically and abroad, the president has

  • Fleet Forces commander nominated as next Joint Chiefs vice chairman

    Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, who has served in the Fleet Forces role for the last three years, would replace retiring Vice Chairman Air Force Gen. John Hyten.

  • China stockpiles food as energy crisis and Covid outbreak threaten Xi’s grip on power

    China’s absence from Cop26, while the world’s biggest polluter wrestles with the impact of climate change on soaring food prices, is an irony which will not be lost on leaders gathering this week.

  • World should respond to climate change as if hit by a global war, pope tells COP26

    Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the twin wounds inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change were comparable to those caused by a global conflict and should be confronted in the same way. In a message to the U.N. COP26 climate talks read in Glasgow by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Francis also said rich countries had an outstanding "ecological debt" with poorer countries because of the disproportionate use of natural resources from developing nations by advanced ones. "The wounds inflicted on our human family by the COVID-19 pandemic and the phenomenon of climate change are comparable to those resulting from a global conflict," he said.

  • USC’s decision not to pursue renaming buildings erodes faith in school’s leadership

    Will a day ever come when a Black student doesn’t have to walk into a University of South Carolina building named after someone who believed they were second-class citizens or even mere property? | Opinion

  • ‘Wondrous and amazing’: female California condors can reproduce without males

    Long-imperiled birds offer scientific breakthrough after genetic testing highlights rare phenomenon A California condor named Molloko is seen at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park after scientists’ discovery. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters The California condor is the largest flying bird in North America, with a 10ft wingspan that enables it to soar up to 15,000ft – nearly half the height of a commercial airplane. Now the birds can claim another superlative feat: scientists have discovered that femal

  • Man pleads guilty to killing Mississippi officers; gets life

    A Mississippi man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison. The guilty pleas from Marquis Aaron Flowers, 28, came five days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his capital murder trial. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James Kevin White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.

  • Democrats’ stinging Virginia defeat raises stark questions for Biden’s tenure

    Analysis: Glenn Youngkin’s victory comes as the president’s agenda has stalled and danger looms for the party in Congress Virginia is a warning cry for Biden and the Democrats. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden exuded confidence. “We’re going to win,” the US president told reporters before departing Cop26 in Glasgow. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.” But as Biden returns to Washington, he faces questions about why his prediction was so wrong – and whether Democrat

  • Radioactive material and pesticides among new contaminants found in US tap water

    Analysis identifies 56 new chemicals in water supplies – including some linked to critical diseases ‘We don’t have nearly strong enough regulations to protect drinking water, and the regulation process is much too slow.’ Photograph: PhotoAlto/Antoine Arraou/Getty Images Water utilities and regulators in the US have identified 56 new contaminants in drinking water over the past two years, a list that includes dangerous substances linked to a range of health problems such as cancer, reproductive d

  • Glasgow climate change conference lacks access for the disabled and others, critics say

    Israel's energy minister, Karine Elharrar, said she was unable to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference on Monday because security wouldn't allow her wheelchair-accessible vehicle to enter. She’s one of many participants frustrated by the inadequacy of facilities at the conference.