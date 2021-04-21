California has lowest COVID-19 case rate in the continental U.S.

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read

After a tough fall and winter, with record numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care units and a high death toll, California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the continental United States.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows California's seven-day rate of new cases is 40.3 per 100,000 people, compared to the nationwide rate of 135.3 per 100,000 people. Hawaii is faring slightly better, at 39.1 cases per 100,000 people, while Michigan is continuing to struggle with a surge in cases and is seeing 483 cases per 100,000 people.

California is home to more than 39.5 million people, and over the last week, the state reported an average of 2,320 new cases per day, down 13 percent from two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. During the winter, there were more than 40,000 new cases being reported a day, and at the height of the surge, 600 deaths were recorded daily. Today, an average of 81 deaths are being reported a day, and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is at its lowest rate since last spring, the Times reports.

Californians are being urged to keep wearing masks, wash their hands, and social distance, and those measures, as well as an effort to quickly vaccinate residents, is helping matters. So far, 27 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the state, with 44 percent of Californians having received at least one shot and more than 25 percent fully vaccinated.

"All of the information currently available to us does indicate that our vaccines appear to be highly effective in preventing transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths, even with the increased presence of variants," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • My Breast Implants Turned Me Into A Rapidly Aging Zombie

    I feel like I’m re-awakening to my true self, and I am so much happier to be flat-chested and free of my breast implants.

  • I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long will the protection last?

    With so many Americans becoming immunized, it's natural to look ahead and wonder how long this protection will last. The answer: No one knows.

  • Indian COVID-19 patients die as ventilators run out of oxygen; infections surge

    At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas and a surge in infections. Maharashtra State Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the deaths at a hospital in Nashik city and said the hospital's oxygen supply ran out because a tanker refilling it suffered a leak. Hospitals in Delhi, the capital, and elsewhere have warned that their supplies of medical oxygen given to severely ill COVID-19 patients are running low.

  • Rand Paul: Biden Should ‘Burn His Mask’ on TV to Encourage Americans to Get Vaccinated

    Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) said Wednesday that President Biden should “go on national TV, take his mask off and burn it” if he wants to encourage more Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “[Biden should] light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine. I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine you can be safe too,’” Paul said during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “The burden of proof should be on the government to prove we’re spreading it. [If we are.] then we’ll listen to them. Instead it sounds like fear-mongering.” Paul went on to blast White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for his continued guidance that Americans should wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. “The science is about proving that things are happening,” he said. “If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I will listen to him. If he can prove people like me, who have already had it [COVID-19], are spreading the disease, I’ll listen to him. But there is no evidence of that.” Host Martha MacCallum then pointed out that the share of people who had contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccination is just 6,000 out of 63 million. Paul acknowledged that there has been a “very small” number of “breakthrough” infections, though there have been “virtually zero hospitalizations and virtually zero deaths” from COVID-19 among people who had received the vaccine.” “Most people get a mild course of it, and there’s a rare, if ever, reinfection that caused a fatality,” he said. “So we should appreciate immunity, both naturally acquired and by vaccine.” He continued: “You know why people don’t trust the government? Because they say everybody is the same. Whether or not you’ve had the disease or not, you have to be vaccinated. It’s this one-size-fits-all that people know this is not dangerous for young people, but very dangerous after a certain age and for overweight people.”

  • Hawaii announces COVID vaccine passport program for inter-island travel

    Hawaii will from next month allow residents who've been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to bypass the state's pre-travel tests and quarantine for inter-island flights.Why it matters: Hawaii is the second U.S. state to launch a "vaccination verification" scheme after New York, AP notes. Many businesses view such "vaccine passports" as key to returning to normal, but some Republican governors have taken steps to block them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStarting May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaii may travel inter-county (Kauai, Maui, & Hawaii) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. pic.twitter.com/bnsx6mW5SX— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) April 20, 2021 Of note: The American Civil Liberties Union has said if vaccine passports are solely digital it'd "increase inequality," excluding people who don't have phones. It wants them to be "primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy." Gov. David Ige (D) said at a briefing Tuesday that Hawaiians could use paper records for the program and that the state was working with private firms that would be accessing people's records to ensure privacy was protected.What they're saying: Ige noted that Hawaii's coronavirus case numbers and mortality rates were among the lowest in the U.S.Ige said the lifting of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people "does not apply to trans-Pacific travelers at this point," but officials were working to expand the scheme to other travelers later.Go deeper: Vaccine passports for workLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • A New Mexico school sent all kids back in person in one day. We followed a teacher to see how it went.

    As large districts try to reopen, Albuquerque flipped from all virtual to in-person on April 5, creating 37 days of traditional classes before summer.

  • Democrats pushed hard for vaccine 'equity' — did they succeed?

    Some experts have wondered if the administration’s concern with “equity” — the idea that vaccines should first go to socially vulnerable populations — is slowing the very effort that Biden is so desperately trying to accelerate.

  • For some of us, returning to pre-COVID life is turning out to be harder than we expected

    We seem to be on the cusp of returning to normal life, but for many people, transitioning back to Before Times is proving to be a lot more fraught than we expected.

  • Antonio Brown’s sexual misconduct settlement showcases long road ahead for a defiant Deshaun Watson

    Is it more sensible to mediate a settlement rather than incur the financial implications of a drawn-out legal battle? Right now, Watson’s stance has been unambiguously staked out.

  • Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom top the list of highest-paid governors in the US, with salaries over $200,000

    New York Gov. Cuomo was paid a $225,000 salary in 2020, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got $210,000, data shows.

  • The war on Big Oil has begun

    Democrats are pushing new legislation that would repeal billions of dollars in oil and gas tax breaks and favor green energy instead.

  • EU snubs extra 300 million J&J, Astra shots in bet on Pfizer-source

    The European Union won't take up an extra 300 million doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that it has secured as options under existing contracts, a senior EU official told Reuters. The decision is the latest sign Brussels is looking to distance itself from AstraZeneca amid simmering tensions after the drugmaker slashed its delivery targets due to production problems. It is also further evidence the bloc is sidelining vaccines that have been linked with a very rare, but potentially fatal side effect, and is confident current suppliers - led by Pfizer/BioNTech - will deliver enough doses to inoculate at least 70% of EU adults by the end of the summer.

  • 'Do not travel' list: The US State Department is raising the alert level for most countries due to COVID-19

    The State Department said more than 80% of countries around the world will soon carry its "do not travel'' level. Fewer than 20% carry that label now.

  • The Most Competitive Housing Market in the Country Is Not San Francisco

    It’s been hard to buy a home since the pandemic hit; the number of houses on the real estate market dropped 52% from March 2020 to March of 2021, thanks to low interest rates and aggressive demand. Which means home costs in many areas are rising. And it’s only getting tougher out there, depending on […] The post The Most Competitive Housing Market in the Country Is Not San Francisco appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Embattled San Francisco school board agrees to act dignified

    The scandal-plagued San Francisco school board agreed to new contract terms with the district’s superintendent that require members to focus on reopening schools and act “in a dignified and professional manner,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The agreement Tuesday was added to a deal Superintendent Vince Matthews made with the Board of Education to remain on the job for another year after he announced his retirement in March. The superintendent’s deal obligates board members to treat people with civility and respect, be prepared for public meetings and refrain from creating new programs or mandates unrelated to reopening schools, the budget or safety issues until in-person instruction has fully resumed.

  • Tesla Fire in Texas Crash Was Not How It Was Reported, Says Fire Chief

    Persistent news reports that the 2019 Model S burned for hours and stymied fire officials are wrong, he says.

  • Have a loved one who doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to talk to them.

    Some health experts also fear last week's recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may contribute to hesitancy.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Biden announces tax credit so workers can get paid time off to be vaccinated

    President Biden on Wednesday called for employers to provide workers with paid time off for coronavirus vaccination, holding out as enticement a federal tax credit program that would reimburse such outlays by business owners.