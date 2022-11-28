California Lutheran University cancels in-person classes Monday after shooting threat

A reported school shooting threat at California Lutheran University led to in-person events being cancelled and classes taking place virtually on Monday.

School officials were notified Saturday about a handwritten note found at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that threatened a school shooting at four universities throughout Southern California. One of the schools threatened was CLU, according to Chandera Miller, a university spokesperson.

The note said the shootings would take place at 6 a.m. Sunday, but nothing had materialized as of Monday morning. No details about the other three schools mentioned in the note were immediately available.

"Our highest priority remains the safety and security of our campus community members, therefore, we have decided to hold today’s classes online out of an abundance of caution," Miller said in an email.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were notified by the Los Angeles Police Department of the threatening note and launched an investigation.

"We vetted that and determined there's no credible threat," said sheriff's Capt. Trina Newman.

The sheriff's office has increased patrols around the university as a result of the threat. Buildings on campus were locked down Monday as a precaution, according to Miller.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: California Lutheran University cancels classes due to threat