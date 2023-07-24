California mailer of meth to Southwest Missouri draws prison time

Jul. 24—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Sacramento, California, man Thursday to more than 12 years in prison in his role in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Jasper and Newton counties.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough at a hearing in federal court in Springfield assessed John G. Martinez a term of 152 months without parole on convictions of conspiring to sell meth and conspiring to launder drug sales proceeds. Martinez had pleaded guilty to the counts April 22, 2022, admitting that he had mailed meth to Missouri from Aug. 15, 2016, through March 18, 2017.

The defendant's role in the conspiracy was discovered when the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant on Oct. 4, 2016, at the home of Daryl B. Weston, 41, in Purcell. About 11 grams of pure meth and $14,822 were seized in the raid, along with a package containing another 3 pounds of the drug.

The package was addressed to Weston from Martinez, and Weston later told investigators that he had received four other packages previously from his California connection containing almost 6 pounds of meth.

Nineteen people were indicted in the case investigated by the state patrol, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the IRS and the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing of Martinez that co-conspirators had admitted depositing drug sales proceeds in a bank account of Martinez at the Joplin Metro Credit Union. Investigators subsequently learned that several others in the Joplin area also were sending proceeds to Martinez in California through branches of the credit union and through the Moneygram system at local Wal-Mart stores, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The total amount of drug proceeds laundered in this manner is believed to have been at least $153,014.

Martinez is the last of the defendants involved to be sentenced in the case. Weston was sentenced in October to eight years without parole.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.