California making seawater drinkable amid drought

Desalination sends ocean water through filters that extract fresh water and leave behind salty water that’s often returned to the ocean. The technology is expensive but increasingly viewed as a critical way to add to supplement water supplies. (Oct. 22)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories