California man with '420' tattoo on head allegedly decapitates relative, flees with head

A California man with a "420" head tattoo was captured in San Francisco on Saturday morning after allegedly decapitating a female relative and likely fleeing with her head, authorities said.

Luis Aroyo-Lopez, 24, was taken into custody after being on the run since police in Santa Rosa discovered the headless body of a woman inside a home on Thursday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Police said no details about Aroyo-Lopez’s arrest were immediately available.

Police officers in Santa Rosa had responded around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of Pomo Trail for a report of a possible homicide. Arriving officers found a woman decapitated inside the home and noted that her head was not found at the residence.

Investigators learned that Aroyo-Lopez, who resided in Santa Rosa, was a relative of the victim and is alleged to have killed her before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Aroyo-Lopez has a "420" and marijuana leaf tattoo on the left side of his head.

Relatives said the victim was the grandmother of Aroyo-Lopez, FOX2 KTVU reporter Henry Lee posted on X.

Aroyo-Lopez was recently released from state prison. He was incarcerated on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession.

Police, however, did not immediately say whether the victim’s head was recovered following the arrest of Aroyo-Lopez in San Francisco.

Aroyo-Lopez has a violent criminal history, which includes jail time for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges. The charges were unrelated to the victim in the homicide incident.

The 24-year-old was recently released from state prison and placed on post-release community supervision, police said.

Additional details about the homicide and arrest of Aroyo-Lopez were not immediately provided. Police said more information would be shared later.





