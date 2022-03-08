California man, 54, charged with attempted murder after attack at Hilo hotel

Mar. 8—A 54-year-old California man has been charged after he allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman with a firearm and threatened to kill her in Hilo.

Arvil Reed of Riverside was charged Sunday with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and three firearm-related offenses. His bail is set at $680, 000.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a hotel on Banyan Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after a 45-year-old woman reported Reed struck her with a firearm and threatened her while they were in their hotel room, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The woman is described as Reed's friend.

Fire rescue crews treated the woman at the scene but she declined to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police located Reed in front of the hotel and arrested him.