California man, 65, charged with attempted murder on Hawaii island

Sep. 5—Hawaii island police today announced they arrested and charged a 65-year-old man from California with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a domestic-related incident in Waikoloa on Thursday night.

Police have charged Richard Lopez of San Pedro with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and misdemeanor abuse of a family household member.

South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing within one of the rooms at an unidentified lodging property in the 69-200 block of Waikoloa Beach Drive at 9 :17 p.m. Thursday. Officers observed a female victim with numerous injuries as well as the suspect later identified as Lopez with visible injuries. They were both transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said Lopez was arrested for attempted murder later that evening. He was released from the hospital early Friday morning and transported to Kealakehe Police Station as the investigation continues.

His bail has been set at $300, 000.

During the investigation, police determined that Lopez allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, causing life-threatening injuries. She remains hospitalized at this time.

Lopez remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance set for Sept. 6 in Kona District Court.