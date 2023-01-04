California man accused of attempted murder after driving Tesla with woman and two children inside over cliff

A California man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he deliberately drove a Tesla off a cliff with two children and an adult in it, say authorities.

The electric vehicle plunged more than 250 feet off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California near an area known as Devil’s Slide.

Dharmesh A Patel, of Pasadena, California, was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators decided there was probable cause that it had been an “intentional act.”

Officials say that a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and both adults survived the crash and were all conscious and alert when rescuers got to them on Monday.

Investigators do not believe that the Tesla was operating in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode at the time of the incident, Officer Mark Andrews told KABC.