California man accused of attempting to scam elderly Georgia couple out of over $180,000
A California man is behind bars after officials say he tried to scam an elderly Georgian couple out of thousands of dollars.
Perry police officials said after conducting a covert operation, they arrested Gurdev Singh of California and a citizen of India.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, Singh attempted to steal over $180,000 from an elderly Perry couple.
Authorities did not specify how Singh attempted to scam the victims.
Singh was charged with a criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and exploitation of elder persons. He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
TRENDING STORIES:
10 arrests announced during southeast Georgia drug enforcement actions, sheriff’s office says
Attorney for family of man killed during Ga. traffic stop speaks after dash camera videos released
Anyone with information regarding this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Ike Wilcox at 478-944-2848.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: